Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The "One Wheel Electric Scooter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global one wheel electric scooter market reached a value of US$ 112.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 151.76 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A one-wheel electric scooter is a self-balancing recreational or sports vehicle used for personal commuting. It is powered through electrical energy and consists of a powerful hub motor with motorized wheels to get the required torque for motion. It is widely used for long-distance travel, daily commuting and off-road activities as it is faster and can move across long distances on a single charge. The electric scooter is also integrated with software applications to track the performance of the vehicle. It is commonly available in electric unicycle and one-wheel hoverboard variants. In comparison to the traditionally used vehicles, one-wheel electric scooters are highly cost-effective and environment-friendly. In addition, one-wheel electric scooters occupy minimal road space, generate no emissions and are convenient for solo travelers



The increasing preference for electric vehicles among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Due to the rising environmental consciousness, the consumer preference is rapidly shifting toward one-wheel electric scooters to adopt green mobility solutions. Additionally, the increasing demand for one-wheel electric scooters in place of four-wheelers and three-wheelers to avoid traffic jams and get convenient parking is positively impacting the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the electric scooter with the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that provide improved maneuverability and tracking of repair operations, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing product utilization, especially among millennials, for local commute requirements is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread product adoption for leisure and recreational activities, along with the implementation of government initiatives to support small electric vehicles (EVs), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global one wheel electric scooter market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, speed limit, distribution channel and application



Breakup by Product:

Electric Unicycle

Electric One Wheel Hoverboard

Breakup by Speed Limit:

20 Kmph - 30 Kmph

30 Kmph - 50 Kmph

More than 50 Kmph

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Off-road Activities

Daily Commute

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airwheel Holding Limited, Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., DYU & F-wheel, Future Motion Inc., Inmotion Technologies Co. Ltd., IPS Electric Unicycle, King Song Intell Co. Ltd., Ninebot Limited, SuperRide and Swagtron



