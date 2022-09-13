Global Organ Preservation Market to Reach $317 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Sep 13, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ Preservation Market by Solution (UW, Custodial HTK, Perfadex), Technique (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic, Normothermic), Organ (Kidneys, Liver, Heart), End-user (Transplant Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global organ preservation market is projected to reach USD 317 million by 2026 from USD 270 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of multi-organ failure, the growing geriatric population, the rising number of organ transplants and organ donors, and increasing initiatives to encourage organ donations.
However, concerns related to the high cost of organ transplantations and religious concerns in specific geographies are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The University of Wisconsin (UW) holds the largest market share in the solution market
Based on the Solution, the segment is divided into UW, Custodial HTK, Perfadex and Other solutions (EuroCollins and Celsior). In 2020, the UW solution accounted for the largest share of the market. The UW solution is used for the flushing and storage of kidneys, liver, and pancreas. It was the first intracellular preservation medium, considered the gold standard for organ preservation.
Normothermic Machine Perfusion is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period
Normothermic machine perfusion marked the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. Normothermic perfusion is a technique that recreates the physiologic environment by maintaining average organ temperature and providing essential substrates for cellular metabolism, oxygenation, and nutrition. It is said to enhance the safety and efficacy of the organ and improve repair before transplantation. The normothermic technique is said to reduce the pro-inflammatory response in the liver and the risk of ischemic injuries while promoting graft regeneration. The possibility of long-term graft survival and reduced delayed graft functioning in organs of marginal quality (such as those from older donors) has made normothermic machine perfusion increasingly relevant.
Static cold storage and hypothermic machine perfusion are the other techniques involved in this segment.
Kidneys hold the largest share in the market, by organ type
Kidneys accounts for a market share in the organ segment. Renal transplantation is considered the treatment of choice for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure, diabetes, etc. are all cause for the growth of this segment. Other causes of ESRD in adult patients are polycystic kidney disease and glomerulonephritis. With the rising incidence of diabetes, the number of patients with ESRD or kidney failure is expected to increase, which will drive demand for kidney transplants. Moreover, improvements in graft survival and long-term graft function have made kidney transplantation a cost-effective alternative to dialysis. Major organs like Lungs, Liver, Kidney and Heart are a part of this segment.
Transplant centers hold the largest share in the market, by end user
Based on end users, the organ preservation market is segmented into organ transplant centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. In 2020, the organ transplant centers segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market. The increasing number of transplant centers across the globe is the key factor driving the acceptance of this end-user segment and propelling the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Cases of Multiple Organ Failure
- Increasing Initiatives to Promote Public Awareness and Encourage Organ Donation
- Rising Number of Organ Donors and Growing Adoption of Solid Organ Transplantation Procedures
Restraints
- High Cost of Organ Transplantation
- Religious Concerns and Misconceptions Associated with Organ Donation
Opportunities
- Growing Healthcare Investments
Challenges
- Significant Gap Between the Number of Organs Donated and Organs Required Annually
- Development of Artificial Organs
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Organ Preservation Market, by Solution
7 Organ Preservation Market, by Technique
8 Organ Preservation Market, by Organ Type
9 Organ Preservation Market, by End-user
10 Organ Preservation Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 21st Century Medicine
- Avionord
- Biochefa
- Bridge to Life Limited
- Carnamedica
- Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH
- Ebers
- Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC (A Subsidiary of Accord Healthcare)
- Global Transplant Solutions
- Institut Georges Lopez
- Organ Preservation Solutions Ltd.
- OrganOx Limited
- Paragonix Technologies, Inc.
- Preservation Solutions, Inc.
- S.A.L.F.
- Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- TransMedics, Inc.
- Transplant Biomedicals
- TX Innovations
- Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc.
- Waters Medical Systems LLC
- Xvivo Perfusion AB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc93wq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article