Global Organic Sesame Seed Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Sesame Seed - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Organic Sesame Seed Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



Factors such as rising demand for organic sesame seed in various food products, bakery products, animal feed products, cosmetics, and medicines are fueling the market growth. However, changes in the climatic conditions, low yields of organic sesame seed acts as a hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, increase awareness in the adoption of organic sesame seed are considered as the growth opportunities for market growth.



Organic sesame seeds are small flat creamy white seeds in appearance, containing oil-soluble and water-soluble antioxidants such as sesamin, sesaminol, sesamolin, and sesaminol glucosides. Organic sesame seeds are used for producing cooking oil, in the baking industry, for making soaps and margarines, preservation, and confectionery.



Based on the color, white sesame seed segment has significant market share during the forecast period. As the white sesame seeds are mostly used in Asian countries on a large scale.



By geography, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling due to the changing lifestyle coupled with the rise in ready-to-eat products has strengthened the usage of organic sesame seed in various food applications.



