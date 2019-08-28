Global Organic Sesame Seed Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Sesame Seed - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Organic Sesame Seed Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
Factors such as rising demand for organic sesame seed in various food products, bakery products, animal feed products, cosmetics, and medicines are fueling the market growth. However, changes in the climatic conditions, low yields of organic sesame seed acts as a hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, increase awareness in the adoption of organic sesame seed are considered as the growth opportunities for market growth.
Organic sesame seeds are small flat creamy white seeds in appearance, containing oil-soluble and water-soluble antioxidants such as sesamin, sesaminol, sesamolin, and sesaminol glucosides. Organic sesame seeds are used for producing cooking oil, in the baking industry, for making soaps and margarines, preservation, and confectionery.
Based on the color, white sesame seed segment has significant market share during the forecast period. As the white sesame seeds are mostly used in Asian countries on a large scale.
By geography, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling due to the changing lifestyle coupled with the rise in ready-to-eat products has strengthened the usage of organic sesame seed in various food applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Organic Sesame Seed Market, By Colour
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Brown Sesame Seed
5.3 White Sesame Seed
5.4 Black Sesame Seed
6 Global Organic Sesame Seed Market, By Seed Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Processed Seed
6.3 Raw or Whole Seed
7 Global Organic Sesame Seed Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Confectionery
7.3 Baked Snacks
7.4 Cosmetics
7.5 Ready-To-Eat Food Products
7.6 Pet Food
7.7 Bakery Products
8 Global Organic Sesame Seed Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Dipasa USA, Inc.
10.2 Shyam Industries
10.3 Sarvoday Natural
10.4 ETICO,Accura Group
10.5 Selet Hulling PLC
10.6 Samruddhi Organic Farm (India) Pvt. Ltd.
10.7 Fuerst Day Lawson
10.8 Dhaval Agri Exports
10.9 SunOpta
10.10 Bishnoi Trading Corporation
