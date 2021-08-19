Global Original Equipment PCLT Tire Market Forecasts to 2025: After Sharp Declines in 2020, Steady Recovery is Forecast through to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Original Equipment PCLT Tire Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After sharp declines in 2020, the global PCLT original equipment tire market is forecast to recover steadily in the period through to 2025.



This report provides a detailed review of the developments in the market and forecasts for the period to 2025. The excel datapack contains detailed data on PCLT OE tire volumes by country from 2015 and forecasts to 2025. The datapack also includes forecasts of new light vehicle registrations by country to 2025



Country coverage includes

Europe : Germany , Spain , France , Russia , Czech Republic , United Kingdom , Slovakia , Italy , Romania , Poland , Hungary , Portugal , and Sweden

: , , , , , , , , , , , , and Americas: Argentina , Brazil . Canada , Mexico , USA

, . , , Asia Pacific : China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Overview

Global Light Vehicle Registration Forecasts to 2025

Global OE Tire Market Forecasts to 2025

European Light Vehicle Registration Forecasts to 2025

European OE Tire Market Forecasts to 2025

Americas Light Vehicle Registration Forecasts to 2025

Americas OE Tire Market Forecasts to 2025

Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Registration Forecasts to 2025

Asia Pacific OE Tire Market Forecasts to 2025

Data Tables

Glossary and Definitions

