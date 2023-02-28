Global Osteoarthritis Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis to 2031 - Featuring Pfizer, Janssen, GlaxoSmithKline and Bayer Among Others

Feb 28, 2023, 06:40 ET
Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common joint disease and a major cause of disability and pain among the elderly in the western world. It is a slowly progressive joint disease characterized by degradation of the articular (hyaline) cartilage that coats the bone proximities of synovial joints.
]The exact cause of OA is not completely understood. Multiple risk factors have been associated with the disease, including age, joint trauma, altered biomechanics, obesity, and excessive load bearing. The sites mainly affected are the weight-bearing bones such as knees, hips, spine, and feet, as well as the hands.
The Osteoarthritis (OA) market is currently at an important commercial juncture. The OA market has been largely a pain market, and as such, is highly genericized.
However, the market is expected to evolve significantly over the next 10 years as drug manufacturers improve on current pain medication through novel mechanisms of action and move towards developing disease modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOAD).
Key Highlights
- The greatest drivers of growth in the global OA market include the launch of eight new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and a steadily climbing diagnosed prevalence in many 7MM countries
- The main barriers to growth in the OA market include overcrowding of the well-established and highly genericized pain market, limited locations of launch for new pipeline products and the slowed growth of the opioid market
- Among the late-stage innovator pipeline products, three are disease modifying osteoarthritis drugs and five are novel analgesics, two of which use novel mechanisms of action
- The most important unmet needs in the OA market are the need for disease modifying OA drugs and novel analgesics with improved efficacy and safety
Key Questions Answered:
- Which unmet needs are limiting the treatment of OA in the 7MM?
- What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase treatment rates for OA? How should these strategies differ across different geographical markets?
- What effect will the launch of novel DMOADs have on the OA market?
- What are the main R&D trends in the OA market and which companies are leading the way? Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by current versus late-stage clinical development?
Scope
- Overview of OA including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines
- Topline OA market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period
- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting OA therapeutics sales in the 7MM
- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the OA therapeutics market across the 7MM. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications
Key Topics Covered:
1 Osteoarthritis: Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Catalyst
2.2 Related reports
2.3 Upcoming reports
3 Disease Overview
3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology
3.1.1 Etiology
3.1.2 Pathophysiology
3.1.3 Symptoms
3.2 Classification or staging systems
4 Epidemiology
4.1 Disease background
4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities
4.3 Global and historical trends
4.4 Forecast methodology
4.4.1 Sources used
4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods
4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases (radiographic)
4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases (symptomatic)
4.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic)
4.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) by severity
4.5 Epidemiological forecast for OA (2021-31)
4.5.1 Total prevalent cases (radiographic) of hand OA
4.5.2 Total prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hand OA
4.5.3 Diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hand OA
4.5.4 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hand OA
4.5.5 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hand OA
4.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hand OA by severity
4.5.7 Total prevalent cases (radiographic) of knee OA
4.5.8 Total prevalent cases (symptomatic) of knee OA
4.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of knee OA
4.5.10 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of knee OA
4.5.11 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of knee OA
4.5.12 Diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of knee OA by severity
4.5.13 Total prevalent cases (radiographic) of hip OA
4.5.14 Total prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hip OA
4.5.15 Diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hip OA
4.5.16 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hip OA
4.5.17 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hip OA
4.5.18 Diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hip OA by severity
4.6 Discussion
4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight
4.6.2 COVID-19 impact
4.6.3 Limitations of analysis
4.6.4 Strengths of analysis
5 Disease Management
5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview
5.1.1 Diagnosis
5.1.2 Treatment paradigm
5.2 Insights on disease management by location
6 Competitive Assessment
6.1 Overview
7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Disease-modifying OA drugs to halt the progression of OA
7.3 Analgesics with improved efficacy and safety profiles
7.4 Therapies to treat OA in patients with comorbid conditions
7.5 Improved patient adherence to non-pharmacological treatments
8 R&D Strategies
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Development of analgesics with novel MOA to improve tolerability and efficacy
8.1.2 Development of a DMOAD
8.1.3 Development of combination therapy
8.1.4 Strategic partnerships
8.2 Clinical trials design
8.2.1 Limitations of pain and patient-reported outcomes as primary outcomes
8.2.2 Lack of consensus on imaging as a primary endpoint in DMOAD trial design
8.2.3 Improved assessment of joint tissue biology
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development
10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Assessment
10.2.1 Analgesic drugs
10.2.2 DMOAD pipeline therapies
11 Current and Future Players
11.1 Overview
11.2 Deal-making trends
12 Market Outlook
13 Appendix
