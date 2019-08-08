Global OTC Braces and Supports Market 2019-2024 - Increased Sales of Off-The-Shelf Products Through E-Commerce Platforms

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC Braces and Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Wrist, Facial), Category, Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA, Compression), Distribution (Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OTC braces and supports market is expected to reach USD 1,547.4 million by 2024 from USD1,204.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

OTC braces and supports are designed to cure musculoskeletal disorders. They are used to align, position, support, stabilize, and protect certain parts of the body (such as the muscles, joints, and bones). These products support patient rehabilitation and recovery for numerous orthopedic disorders.

The growth in the OTC braces and supports market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, greater product affordability and market availability, rising number of sports and accident-related injuries, growing public awareness related to preventive care, increased sales of off-the-shelf and online products, and promotion and branding initiatives undertaken by major product manufacturers.

However, the limited clinical evidence to support the efficacy of orthopedic braces & supports, and significant adoption of pain medications are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In this report, the OTC braces and supports market is segmented on the basis of product, application, type, distribution channel, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 OTC Braces and Supports: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: OTC Braces and Supports Market, By Distribution Channel

4.3 Market, By Product

4.4 Market Share, By Type and Region (2019)

4.5 Market, By Application

4.6 Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders

5.2.1.2 Continuous Product Commercialization

5.2.1.3 Greater Product Affordability and Market Availability

5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Injuries

5.2.1.5 Growing Public Awareness Related to Preventive Care

5.2.1.6 Promotion and Branding Initiatives Undertaken By Major Product Manufacturers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Options to Customize OTC Orthopedic Braces and Supports

5.2.2.2 Limited Clinical Evidence to Support the Efficacy of Orthopedic Braces

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Sales of Off-The-Shelf Products Through E-Commerce Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Significant Adoption of Pain Medications

5.2.4.2 Limited Reimbursement Coverage

5.3 Regulatory Scenario

5.4 Roadmap: Future Changes in the OTC Braces & Supports Market

6 OTC Braces and Supports Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Knee Braces and Supports

6.2.1 Rise in Geriatric and Obese Populations is A Key Driver of Market Growth

6.2.1.1 Knee Braces and Supports Market, By Type

6.2.1.2 Knee Braces and Supports Market, By Application

6.2.1.3 Knee Braces and Supports Market, By Distribution Channel

6.3 Ankle Braces and Supports

6.4 Foot Walkers and Orthoses

6.5 Back, Hip, & Spine Braces and Supports

6.6 Shoulder Braces and Supports

6.7 Elbow Braces and Supports

6.8 Hand & Wrist Braces and Supports

6.9 Facial Braces and Supports

7 OTC Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports

7.2.1 Advantages of Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports have Fueled Their Adoption Over Other Product Types

7.3 Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports

7.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases Supporting Market Growth

7.4 Hinged Braces and Supports

7.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Number of Knee Injuries to Support Market Growth

8 OTC Braces and Supports Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ligament Injury Repair

8.2.1 Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

8.2.1.1 Rising Participation in Sports Such as Football, Basketball, and Skiing to Increase the Incidence of ACL Injuries

8.2.2 Lateral Collateral Ligament Injury

8.2.2.1 Limited Clinical Evidence to Support the Therapeutic Efficacy of Knee Braces in LCL Treatment to Subdue Market Growth

8.2.3 Other Ligament Injuries

8.3 Preventive Care

8.3.1 Availability of Credible Clinical Evidence to Support the Clinical Efficacy of OTC Braces and Supports in Preventive Care to Support Market Growth

8.4 Post-Operative Rehabilitation

8.4.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic Reconstructive Surgeries to Support Market Growth

8.5 Osteoarthritis

8.5.1 Rising Public Awareness on the Side-Effects of Oral Medications for Pain Management has Driven the Use of Braces & Supports

8.6 Compression Therapy

8.6.1 Development of Technologically Advanced Compression Braces to Support Market Growth

8.7 Other Applications

8.7.1 Dearth of Medical Reimbursements for Target Applications to Hamper Market Growth

9 OTC Braces and Supports Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmacies & Retailers

9.2.1 Pharmacies & Retailers Dominate the Market

9.3 E-Commerce Platforms

9.3.1 E-Commerce is Fast Emerging as A Major Distribution Channel for Various Orthopedic Bracing & Support Products

9.4 Orthopedic Clinics

9.4.1 Rising Number of Ambulatory Care Units Across Mature Markets is Supporting the Growth of This Segment

10 OTC Braces and Supports Market, By Region

Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Alcare Co., Ltd.

Bauerfeind AG

Bird and Cronin, Inc. (A Part of Dynatronics Corporation)

Breg, Inc.

Bsn Medical (A Part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

DJO Finance LLC (A Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation)

Deroyal Industries, Inc.

Medi GmbH & Co. Kg

ssur HF

Ottobock Healthcare (A Part of Ottobock Group Scandinavia)

Remington Products Company

Thuasne Group

Trulife

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2qqhw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

