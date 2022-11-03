Global OTC Topical Drugs Market Report 2022: Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OTC Topical Drugs Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Class, Indication, End User, Formulation, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a research report published in August 2022, the Global OTC Topical drugs market was valued at USD 44.6 billion in the year 2021. The global OTC Topical Drugs Market is driven by an increasing number of skin diseases and the prevalence of musculoskeletal pain across the globe.

In addition, an increase in health expenditure, a growing population, an increasingly ageing population, and increasing disposable income in several developing countries are the factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global OTC topical drugs market.

Additionally, life expectancy has increased due to various health care reforms in major economies such as the U.S., Japan, and China. This is likely to drive demand for many OTC topical drugs for optic, ophthalmic, skin diseases and chronic pain conditions which are highly prevalent in the ageing population. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising investments in the healthcare industry by private companies in developing countries such as China and India.

The leading pharmaceutical companies in the OTC Topical Drugs market are focusing on introducing and receiving medical approval for famous prescription topical drugs under the OTC category with the same dosage form, population, and route of administration. This strategy reduces crowding in the prescription portfolio of the company and brings new products to the OTC category, as well as extending the market life of mature prescription drugs. In the last three years, around eight prescription drugs have been approved for OTC by the U.S. FDA including the latest approval of Nasonex 24HR Allergy in March 2022.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of the OTC Topical Drugs Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year of 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the OTC Topical Drugs Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the OTC Topical Drugs Market by Drug class (Antibiotics, Analgesics, Astringent, Antifungal, Antipruritic, Others).

The report analyses the OTC Topical Drugs Market By Indication (Skin Disease management, Pain Management, Eye and Ear care, Others)

The report analyses the OTC Topical Drugs Market by End User (Personal Care, Hospitals and clinics and others).

The report analyses the OTC Topical Drugs Market by Formulation (Cream, Gel, Lotion, Others).

The report analyses the OTC Topical Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online).

The Global OTC Topical Drugs Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , and MEA).

, , and MEA). The Global OTC Topical Drugs Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , U.K, France , Spain , China , Japan , India , and South Korea ).

, , , , U.K, , , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Drug Class, by Indication, by End User, by Formulation, and by Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Gsk plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bayer, Piramal, Novartis AG, Beiersdorf, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi.

Key Target Audience:

OTC Topical Drugs Manufacturers and Distributers

End Users (Consumer healthcare companies, Hospitals and clinics)

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. OTC Topical Drugs Market: Product Overview



4. Global OTC Topical Drugs Market: An Analysis



5. Global OTC Topical Drugs Market: Segment Analysis By Drug Class



6. 6. Global OTC Topical Drugs Market: Segment Analysis By Indication



7. Global OTC Topical Drugs Market: Segment Analysis By End User



8. Global OTC Topical Drugs Market: Segment Analysis



9. Global OTC Topical Drugs Market: Segment Analysis



10. Global OTC Topical Drugs Market: Regional Analysis



11. Americas OTC Topical Drugs Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



12. Europe OTC Topical Drugs Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



13. APAC OTC Topical Drugs Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



14. Middle East and Africa OTC Topical Drugs Market : An Analysis (2018-2028)



15. Global OTC Topical Drugs Market Dynamics



16. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

