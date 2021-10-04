Global Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Urinary Incontinence, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Sexual Dysfunction), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pelvic floor electric stimulator market size is anticipated to reach USD 427.15 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, rising investment in research and development by key players, and growing awareness initiatives are some of the major factors anticipated to boost the market growth.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and Urinary Incontinence (UI) are primary factors that are expected to drive the market growth. According to the NHS, around 61% of the male population is suffering from lower Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) and around 34% of women are living with some type of UI. This disorder costs around USD 301.40 million per year to the NHS, thereby, contributing to the market growth.



Moreover, the geriatric population is at a higher risk for developing various neurological conditions such as stroke, prostate cancer, and Alzheimer's disease which may affect the lower urinary tract. This factor is anticipated to be one of the high growth rendering drivers of this market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population of 65 years and above is expected to rise from 7.00% in 2000 to 16.00% in 2050. This is expected to drive market growth.



Furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced products with comparatively lower prices is expected to drive market growth. For instance, in February 2020, Atlantic Therapeutics received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), clearance for over-the-counter device INNOVO-wearable and non-invasive pelvic floor muscle stimulator for treating stress urinary incontinence.



Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Report Highlights

Based on the application, the urinary incontinence segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of 84.87% owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from urinary incontinence globally

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39.29% in 2020 owing to the rising incidence of targeted diseases, such as bladder obstruction, urinary incontinence, and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). Moreover, this region is one of the most advanced regions globally with innovative technologies and infrastructure, resulting in significant healthcare facilities and patient care

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39.29% in 2020 owing to the rising incidence of targeted diseases, such as bladder obstruction, urinary incontinence, and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). Moreover, this region is one of the most advanced regions globally with innovative technologies and infrastructure, resulting in significant healthcare facilities and patient care However, Asia Pacific is expected to significantly lead the market from 2021 to 2028. The rising risk of UTIs in women with increasing age, vaginal deliveries, and surgeries is driving the regional market growth

is expected to significantly lead the market from 2021 to 2028. The rising risk of UTIs in women with increasing age, vaginal deliveries, and surgeries is driving the regional market growth Some of the key players operating in this market are Zynex Inc.; TensCare Ltd.; Verity Medical Ltd.; InControl Medical; The Prometheus Group; Laborie, Inc.; ActivLife Technologies; Athena Feminine Technologies; Atlantic Therapeutics; and Renovia Inc.

Companies Mentioned

Zynex Medical Inc.

TensCare, Ltd.

Verity Medical Ltd

InControl Medical

The Prometheus Group

Laborie, Inc.

ActivLife Technologies Pty Ltd.

Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc.

Atlantic Therapeutics

Renovia Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Variables, Trends & Scope

1.1 Market Lineage Outlook

1.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

1.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

1.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

1.3 List of Key End Users

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

1.2.2. Increase In The Prevalence Of Urinary Incontinence

1.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness Initiatives

1.2.2.2 Rise In Geriatric Population

1.2.3 Market Restraints Analysis

1.2.1.1 Availability Of Alternatives

1.5 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator: Market Analysis Tools

1.3.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

1.3.2 PESTLE Analysis

1.3.3 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

1.3.1.1 New Product Launch

1.3.1.2 Acquisition

1.3.1.3 Partnerships

1.3.4 Market Entry Strategies

2 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

2.1 Definition and Scope

2.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

2.3 Segment Dashboard

2.4 Global Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market, By Product, 2016 to 2028

2.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

2.3.2 Neurodegenerative Diseases

2.3.3 Sexual Dysfunction

3 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market: Regional Market Analysis, Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

3.1 Definition & Scope

3.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

3.3 Regional Market Dashboard

3.4 Regional Market Snapshot

3.5 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2020 & 2028

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 MEA

4 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market - Competitive Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toe0x5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

