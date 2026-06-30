Global Performance Consultancy Launches New Sports Division Designed to Build the Infrastructure that Winning Requires

Deutser Brings Proven, Science-Based Performance Approach from Industry and Sport After Years of Success in NFL, MLS, NCAA, and Some of the Largest Companies in the World

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutser LLC, a global performance consultancy working with teams in the NFL, MLS, MLB, NBA, WNBA, and NCAA, has formally launched Deutser Sports, a dedicated sports practice built on decades of client success and extensive research. Led by Dr. Kara Allen, the former Chief People, Impact, and Belonging Officer of Spurs Sports and Entertainment, Deutser Sports is comprised of experts, several of whom are former athletes, coaches, and advisors at the professional and collegiate levels, in strategy, commercial architecture, performance culture, environmental design, and leadership development.

The firm brings over two decades of success helping top companies in the world, including ExxonMobil, Haliburton, Shell, Rockefeller Foundation, and others, improve performance. The firm's proprietary approach to rebuilding and sustaining performance has proven effective for organizations such as the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, University of Washington, Southern Methodist University, and others.

"The margin between winning and losing is razor thin," said Brad Deutser, Founder and CEO of Deutser. "We have leveraged decades of learning across sport and industry to create an original approach that helps teams win consistently over time. Our performance platform helps organizations and teams go from good to great, Great to Champion, Champion to Elite.TM We build organizations that win over and over on and off the field, court and pitch."

Deutser Sports is unique in its approach that focuses on and improves the conditions that drive performance inside organizations. The approach is driven by science and a history of performance excellence. Deutser Sports operates across six integrated disciplines: Leadership Activation, Culture, Performance, Integration, Commercial Modeling and Experiential Design, including their cultural redesign expertise for sports facilities. Each of the focus areas have been identified through research to drive performance.

The areas are led by a dedicated team of experts including an integrated team of PhDs, organizational psychologists, management consultants, as well as elite environmental and experiential design experts, all using a sport-specific methodology. Additionally, Deutser Sports includes a dedicated women's performance practice built specifically for the demands of women's sport.

The company partners with ownership groups, professional franchises, collegiate programs, athletic departments, youth organizations and international sports entities across men's and women's sport to build an elite, winning infrastructure within the organization.

"Talent wins games. Conditions win seasons," said Dr. Kara Allen, Head of Deutser Sports. "We combine deep success inside sport with decades of experience across industries to improve the conditions that drive performance. That is what sustainable performance looks like."

Deutser Sports maintains a unique, exclusive partnership with one of the premier sports agencies in the world, Excel Sports Management. Deutser Sports serves as the consulting, design, and performance arm of Excel Search and Advisory, partnering together to drive leadership, team, and organizational performance across the world.

For more information on Deutser Sports or our Major League Baseball white paper on performance and culture, visit deutsersports.com or contact [email protected].

About Deutser

Deutser is a consultancy that designs people-focused solutions that drive elite performance. The team of consultants and creators applies a data-driven, design-focused, and uniquely human approach to solve any leader's most complex and challenging problems. The firm works across industry, including academia, energy, finance, professional service, and retail, with some of the largest organizations in the world.

About Deutser Sports

Deutser Sports is a performance consultancy that works from inside sports organizations to build the leadership, culture, systems and environments that winning requires. Across six integrated disciplines, the practice partners with ownership groups, professional and collegiate teams, athletic departments, youth organizations and international sports entities at every level, across men's and women's sport.

SOURCE Deutser