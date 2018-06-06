Global Pharma Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment & Monitoring IT Solutions Market 2018-2020: Wearables and Mobile Technologies Growth Opportunities in Digital Transformation Journey of Clinical Trials

The research service analyzes the growth opportunities of mHealth technologies across clinical trial remote patient recruitment & monitoring applications. It also evaluates and discusses market projections, key trends, technology lifecycle, and the key implementation challenges of emerging digital solutions. Finally, it provides industry best practices, case studies, cost-benefit analysis, and strategic imperatives for key clinical trial industry stakeholders such as pharma sponsors, CRO, sites, and technology providers.

Clinical trial sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) are facing intense pressure to change the way clinical research is conducted and justify the costs and time involved in the clinical development process. Some of the prevailing challenges in the clinical trial industry include the complexity and cost of conducting clinical trials, the failure of trials, increasing regulatory requirements for future targeted therapeutics, and the growing number of multi-regional and international trials.

Among these, patient recruitment and monitoring activities are considered to be most cost and time-consuming aspect of the clinical trial process. Industry estimates suggest that about 80% of pharmaceutical clinical trials do not meet enrolment deadlines, resulting in an average loss of up to $1.3 million per day for a given drug candidate. Additionally, up to 37% of research sites fail to meet their enrolment targets, and 10% fail to even recruit a single patient for the study.

Patient Recruitment Challenges

Focus on Patient Centricity - Case Examples

Evolving Clinical Trial Models

Evolving Clinical Trials Models for Precision Oncology Therapeutics

Clinical Trial Patient Enrichment Strategies and Case Studies

Entry of Non-traditional Players

Digital Continuity - IT Solutions Adoption Potential

Technology Lifecycle for Select Clinical Development IT Solutions

Growth Opportunity - mHealth Solutions

mHealth Solutions Implications across Clinical Trial Value Chain

Current Challenges and Role of mHealth Solutions

Revenue Forecast - mHealth Solutions: Wearables and Smartphones

Forecast Assumptions for the mHealth Solutions Market

Forecast Assumptions - Key Trends for Clinical Trials mHealth Market

mHealth Technologies Adoption Trends in Commercial Clinical Trials

mHealth Application for Developing Novel Endpoints for Clinical Trials

mHealth-based Remote Trials - Potential Cost-Saving Opportunities

Evolving Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Strategies

Clinical Trial e-Recruitment Solutions Market Overview

Select Case Studies - How mHealth Solutions Optimize Patient Recruitment and Retention for Clinical Trials?

MolecularMatch - Democratizing Cancer Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment

Antidote Technologies, Inc - Democratizing the Clinical Trial Process

patientslikeme - Online Patient Social Network (US)

Clinical Trial Enrichment - Technology Select Start-ups

Clinical Trials Remote/Virtual Monitoring Solutions Market Overview

Case Study - VERKKO: First Remote Clinical Study in Europe

Case Study - mHealth Enabled Companion Digital Therapy

Science 37 + AOBiome LLC - Virtual Trial Microbiome Acne Treatment

Science 37 - Expanding Pharma Sponsor Collaborations

Select Case Studies - How mHealth Solution Optimizes Patient Reporting and Engagement?

Aparito - Remote Patient Monitoring for Pediatrics and Orphan Diseases (UK)

Evidation Health - SaaS platform for Behaviour-focused Studies

Strategic Imperatives for Key Industry Stakeholders

eClinical Solutions Convergence Potential with Emerging Technologies

Clinical Trials Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem - 2025

Blockchain - Potential Impact across Drug Development Value Chain

Biometrics that Can be Tracked by Wearable Technologies

Partnering to Innovate - Beyond Conventional Boundaries

Key Challenges for Implementing Digital Solutions for Clinical Trial Remote Patient Recruitment and Monitoring

