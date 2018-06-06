Global Pharma Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment & Monitoring IT Solutions Market 2018-2020: Wearables and Mobile Technologies Growth Opportunities in Digital Transformation Journey of Clinical Trials

DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The research service analyzes the growth opportunities of mHealth technologies across clinical trial remote patient recruitment & monitoring applications. It also evaluates and discusses market projections, key trends, technology lifecycle, and the key implementation challenges of emerging digital solutions. Finally, it provides industry best practices, case studies, cost-benefit analysis, and strategic imperatives for key clinical trial industry stakeholders such as pharma sponsors, CRO, sites, and technology providers.
Clinical trial sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) are facing intense pressure to change the way clinical research is conducted and justify the costs and time involved in the clinical development process. Some of the prevailing challenges in the clinical trial industry include the complexity and cost of conducting clinical trials, the failure of trials, increasing regulatory requirements for future targeted therapeutics, and the growing number of multi-regional and international trials.
Among these, patient recruitment and monitoring activities are considered to be most cost and time-consuming aspect of the clinical trial process. Industry estimates suggest that about 80% of pharmaceutical clinical trials do not meet enrolment deadlines, resulting in an average loss of up to $1.3 million per day for a given drug candidate. Additionally, up to 37% of research sites fail to meet their enrolment targets, and 10% fail to even recruit a single patient for the study.
3. MACRO AND MICRO SCENARIO ANALYSIS
- Six Big Themes - Clinical Trial and Development Digitization
- Patient Recruitment Challenges
- Focus on Patient Centricity - Case Examples
- Evolving Clinical Trial Models
- Evolving Clinical Trials Models for Precision Oncology Therapeutics
- Clinical Trial Patient Enrichment Strategies and Case Studies
- Entry of Non-traditional Players
- Digital Continuity - IT Solutions Adoption Potential
- Technology Lifecycle for Select Clinical Development IT Solutions
4. CLINICAL TRIAL MHEALTH SOLUTIONS GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES DISCUSSION
- mHealth Technologies Category Definition
- mHealth Ecosystem Solutions - Promoting Patient-centric Trials
- Growth Opportunity - mHealth Solutions
- mHealth Solutions Implications across Clinical Trial Value Chain
- Current Challenges and Role of mHealth Solutions
- Revenue Forecast - mHealth Solutions: Wearables and Smartphones
- Forecast Assumptions for the mHealth Solutions Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Key Trends for Clinical Trials mHealth Market
- mHealth Technologies Adoption Trends in Commercial Clinical Trials
- mHealth Application for Developing Novel Endpoints for Clinical Trials
- mHealth-based Remote Trials - Potential Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. CLINICAL TRIAL PATIENT E-RECRUITMENT SOLUTIONS
- Evolving Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Strategies
- Clinical Trial e-Recruitment Solutions Market Overview
- Select Case Studies - How mHealth Solutions Optimize Patient Recruitment and Retention for Clinical Trials?
- MolecularMatch - Democratizing Cancer Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment
- Antidote Technologies, Inc - Democratizing the Clinical Trial Process
- patientslikeme - Online Patient Social Network (US)
- Clinical Trial Enrichment - Technology Select Start-ups
6. CLINICAL TRIAL REMOTE AND VIRTUAL MONITORING SOLUTIONS
- Evolving Clinical Trial Models
- Clinical Trials Remote/Virtual Monitoring Solutions Market Overview
- Case Study - VERKKO: First Remote Clinical Study in Europe
- Case Study - mHealth Enabled Companion Digital Therapy
- Science 37 + AOBiome LLC - Virtual Trial Microbiome Acne Treatment
- Science 37 - Expanding Pharma Sponsor Collaborations
- Select Case Studies - How mHealth Solution Optimizes Patient Reporting and Engagement?
- Aparito - Remote Patient Monitoring for Pediatrics and Orphan Diseases (UK)
- Evidation Health - SaaS platform for Behaviour-focused Studies
7. CONCLUSION - FUTURE SCENARIO
- Strategic Imperatives for Key Industry Stakeholders
- eClinical Solutions Convergence Potential with Emerging Technologies
- Clinical Trials Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem - 2025
- Blockchain - Potential Impact across Drug Development Value Chain
- Biometrics that Can be Tracked by Wearable Technologies
- Partnering to Innovate - Beyond Conventional Boundaries
- Key Challenges for Implementing Digital Solutions for Clinical Trial Remote Patient Recruitment and Monitoring
