Global Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Report 2022: Bio-based and Nano-enhanced PCMs Receive Significant Attention for Enhanced Energy Efficiency / Benefits and Restraints of Commercialized PCMs

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Growth Opportunities in Phase Change Materials: R&D and IP Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PCM manufacturers have increased their R&D investment in low-cost PCMs with high energy storage capacity. Stringent environmental policies pertaining to carbon dioxide emissions are driving PCM manufacturers to form strategic partnerships with research universities and energy companies to adopt sustainable and energy-efficient materials. Factors such as the need for low-cost, enhanced latent heat; improved energy storage capacity; and favorable government policies are driving the PCMs technology landscape.

Phase change materials (PCMs) are substances that absorb and release appropriate amounts of energy during phase transitions, including solid to liquid, solid to solid, gas to liquid, and solid to gas; they deliver useful heat or cooling. The energy that the phase transition generates is effective in different commercial applications that require stable temperatures and energy storage.

PCMs store and release large amounts of energy by melting and solidifying material at the phase change temperature and are more efficient than sensible heat storage. PCMs are also latent heat storage (LHS) materials that release or absorb energy in the form of heat owing to the material structure's internal rearrangement.

Topics This Study Covers:

PCMs - overview of material types and application trends

Factors driving the adoption and development of new technologies

Technology ecosystem - recent innovations and stakeholders

Technology analysis - comparative assessment of technologies and their readiness level (TRL)

Noteworthy companies in action

Patent analysis of PCM technologies

Growth opportunities in PCM technologies

Key Points Discussed:

What are the emerging technologies for PCMs?

What are the R&D efforts in new material technologies for improved energy efficiency and high latent heat of fusion?

What are the new trends, applications, and commercialization stages of PCMs?

What are the growth opportunities for technology developers and end consumers in PCM technologies?

Key areas of technology development for PCMs

Materials:

Solid-liquid

Solid-solid

Gas-liquid

Solid-gas

Biobased

Nano-enhanced PCMs

End-use applications:

Automotive

Telecommunications

Aerospace and defense

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning

Electronics

Building and construction

Cold chain and packaging

Textile

Energy

Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Phase Change Materials Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Phase Change Materials (PCMs) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope and Segmentation

Energy Storage and Stable Temperature Requirements Driving Demand for PCMs

Needs for and Benefits of PCMs

Favorable Government Policies to Achieve Sustainability Goals Drive Demand for PCMs

Material Compatibility, Cost, and Availability Are PCMs' Main Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Selection Criteria for PCMs

Organic, Inorganic, and Eutectic PCMs Are Widely-used Technologies in Commercial Applications

Bio-based and Nano-enhanced PCMs Receive Significant Attention for Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Benefits and Restraints of Commercialized PCMs

4. Technology Analysis

Increasing Need for Electronics Thermal Management Driving Demand for Paraffin-based PCMs

Ease of Availability and Environmental Benefits Driving Fatty Acids PCM Adoption

Improved Sustainability and Greater Chemical Stability Driving Ester-based PCMs' Technology Development

Glycols as Promising PCM Technology for Wide Range of Applications Owing to Tunable Melting Temperature

Hydrated Salt PCMs as Promising Applications to Reduce Residential Air Conditioning Peak Demand Peak Demand R

Improved Chemical Properties, Hardness, Machinability, and Corrosion Resistance Driving Demand for Metal Alloy PCM Technology

Improved Leakage Protection Driving Demand for Double Hydroxide-based PCM Composites

Increasing Demand for Cold Chain Logistics Driving Development of Eutectic PCMs

Sugar Alcohol-based PCMs as Promising Applications for Seasonal Energy Storage

Enhanced Biocompatibility and Solubility Driving Development of Modified PEG-based PCMs

PU-based PCMs Providing Ease of Availability and Low-cost Production

Excellent Abrasion and Low Rolling Resistance Supporting PBD PCM Development

PEX PCMs Providing Higher Stability than Liquid-Solid PCMs for Energy Storage Applications

Gas-Liquid PCMs Providing Improved Latent Phase Change Heat

High Latent Heat Transition of Solid-Gas PCMs Driving Interest for Energy Storage Applications

Growing Concern over Fossil Fuel-based Materials Driving Bio-based PCM R&D

Increasing Adoption of Nano-enhanced PCMs for Latent Energy Storage Applications

5. Application Outlook

PCMs: Application Outlook

PCM Technological Development to Address Restraints and Unmet Needs

Solid-Liquid-based PCMs - Comparative Application Potential

Solid-Solid-based PCMs - Comparative Application Potential

Emerging PCMs - Comparative Application Potential

6. Innovation Landscape

Stakeholders Developing PCMs and Technologies

Research Institutes Active in PCM R&D

Majority of Public Funding for Improving PCMs' Energy Capacity

Additional Funding for the Development of Optimized TESSs

7. Intellectual Property (IP) Analysis

IP Analysis Indicates Increase in PCM Patent Filing from 2017 to 2021

Electronic Companies Filing the Most IPs for PCM Technologies

Solid-Liquid, Gas-Liquid, and Nano-enhanced PCMs Registered the Most Patent Filings from 2017 to 2021

Top Assignee Breakdown by Materials Usage for PCMs, 2017-2021

Patent Share by Top Application of PCMs, 2017-2021

8. Analyst Perspectives: Adoption Roadmap of Phase Change Materials

PCMs for EVs, Aerospace, and Biomedical Applications Will Grow

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Gas-Liquid- and Solid-Gas- based PCMs with High Stability, Latent Heat Transition, and Efficiency for Energy Storage

Growth Opportunity 2: Temperature/pH Dual-Stimuli-Responsive Phase Change Microcapsules (Dual-SR-MEPCM) for Drug Delivery and Thermotherapy

Growth Opportunity 3: Bio-based PCM with High Intrinsic Thermal Conductivities and Storage Densities for Smart Textile Fabrication

Growth Opportunity 4: Nano-scale PCM to Address Demands such as High Heat Transfer Efficiency and Large Specific Surface Area in Non-volatile Memory and Neuro-inspired Computing

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91n4kh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets