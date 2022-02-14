Global Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste Market Report 2021: Market Trends, 2020 Data, Estimates for 2021 and CAGR Projections through 2026

Feb 14, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report will cover all the plastic lead using plastic waste by polymer type actively being consumed in various applications. A separate section titled "Market Dynamics" includes detailed descriptions of the drivers and restraints in the plastic lead market using plastic waste.
Plastics are widely used materials, with applications in packaging, textiles, building and construction, and electronics and electrical applications, with many new applications continuing to emerge. Plastic properties can be tailored to specific needs by changing the chemistry, blending with other plastic or non-plastic materials, or with various additives.
lastics can be made flexible or rigid, hard, or soft and resistant to various substances. They are inexpensive to make and use relative to most other materials. Many plastics and uses, however, can be prohibitive when recycling. There are also instances in which the recycling of plastic is profitable. There are cases in which the cost to collect, separate, clean and reuse plastic products significantly outweigh the economic and environmental benefits of doing so.
Approximately 140 billion pounds of plastic are recycled annually on a global basis. In 2019, nearly 60% came from post-consumer sources. There are more than 10,000 post-consumer global plastic recyclers, with more than half located in China, India, and Southeast Asia.
The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the plastic lead market using plastic waste on the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on supply and demand of zinc-bromine batteries, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.
Market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) using 2020 as the base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations.
Revenues from annual reports are taken from companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars. The average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars for companies reporting revenue in other currencies.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for plastic lead using plastic waste
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the plastic lead market based on region, type, and application
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- Description and classification of plastics, comparison between durable versus disposable, commodity versus specialty, and thermoplastics versus thermosets
- Coverage of chemical recycling method, nylon chemical recycling, polyurethane chemical recycling and feedstock recycling method, and discussion on their advantages and limitations
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Plastics Background
- General Description
- Plastic Production
- Classification of Plastics
- Plastic Recycling
- Collection
- Sorting
- Recent Developments
- Processing
- Mechanical
- Chemical Recycling Method
- Feedstock Recycling Method
- Plastic Lead
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Rapid Growth in the Toy Industry
- Global Building and Construction Sector
- Lack of Research and Development Activities Coupled with Stringent Norms
Chapter 5 Strategic Management Insight
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threats from New Entrants
- Degree of Competition
- Threats from Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- COVID Impact
- Introduction
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Price Impact
- Conclusion
Chapter 6 Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Polymer Type
- Market by Polymer Type
Chapter 7 Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Application
- Market by Application
Chapter 8 Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Region
- Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ACI Plastics
- American Plastic Lumber Inc.
- Axion International
- Carbonlite
- Delta Plastics
- Hangzhou Chemical Textile Fiber Co. Ltd.
- MBA Polymers Germany Gmbh
- Mobius Technologies Gmbh
- MTM Plastics Gmbh
- Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Yongping Renewable Tiomin Resources Inc.
- Shanghai Tianqlang Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
- Teijin
- Yaoan Plastic Machine Co. Ltd. (ANFU)
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations
