Global Point-of-Care and Self-administered Biologicals Market Report 2021-2026: Device Suppliers are Acquiring Smaller Primary Container Producers to Retain a Competitive Advantage

As injectable drug packaging evolves to address the increase in self-administration, the role of static packaging in glass vials has diminished drastically, creating a significant shift in the way injectables are supplied.

Prefilled devices act as the primary container for drug products. Therefore, they are required to provide seal integrity, compatibility and drug stability through the shelf life of the drug product.

As innovation in injectable drug delivery design continues, several device suppliers are acquiring smaller primary container producers to broaden their capabilities and retain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.



What You Will Learn

What are the market factors driving commercial activity in the biologicals drug delivery segment?

What are the major factors driving as-supplied product development decisions within biological drug development organizations?

How does the availability of patient support resources influence the prescribing decision for biological drugs?

How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the biological drug packaging segment?

What are the key influencers regarding as-supplied packaging in the biological self-administration market segment?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the selection criteria for self-administered biological drugs?

Key Topics Covered:

Biological Drug Product Factors

As-supplied Containers

Formulation Factors

Biological Drug Delivery Ecosystem

Technology Factors

Competitive Landscape

Global Injection Device Manufacturing

Therapeutic Biologicals - As Supplied Segments

Point of Care

Self-administration

Market Presence of Leading Biologicals Suppliers

Drug Class Analysis

Enzymes

Fusion Proteins

Granulocyte - Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

Hormones

Immune Modulators

mAbs

Recombinant Proteins

Biological Drug Profiles

Market Data and Forecasts

Delivery Devices for Biological Drugs

Companies Mentioned

Akorn

Althea Technologies

AMRI

Cangene

Catalent

Cook Pharmica

Fresenius Kabi

Lonza

Rentschler Biotechnology

Sandoz

Vetter Phara

Gerresheimer

Becton Dickinson

Haselmeier

Ypsomed

Nuova Ompi

Owen Mumford

SHL Medical

Mitsui Chemicals

