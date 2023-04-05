Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for Electrical Appliances is Driving Growth

Apr 05, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Resin (PC-ABS, PC-PBT, PC-ASA, Others), By Grade (Extrusion, Injection, General Purpose, Others), By Flow Rate, By End-Use, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market was valued at USD 11781.41 million in 2022 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period, owing to growing utilization of polycarbonate polyester blend in automotive industry for the manufacturing of sunroofs and windowpanes, among others.
Polycarbonates are a class of thermoplastic polymers with carbonate functional groups in their basic chemical structure. Polyester is a type of polymer that contains the ester group in every repeat unit of the main chain.
Also, as a specific material, they are most referred to as a type called polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polycarbonate and Polyester materials, when conjugated together, provide several properties to the manufactured goods, such as good heat absorption, moisture resistance, chemical resistance, and electrical resistance.
Growing Demand from Automotive Industry Driving Market Growth
Blends of polycarbonate have gained in commercial significance, recently. Due to its good compatibility with a variety of polymers, polycarbonate is utilized in blends. The necessity to make automobiles lighter-weight and the increased need for environmentally friendly external body construction, support the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market throughout the forecast period. Vehicle's weight can influence fuel usage by up to 75%.
Therefore, the automotive designers, who are constantly seeking methods to improve the cars, put a strong emphasis on decreasing car's weight, according to feasibility, due to which, they are increasingly substituting polycarbonate polyester blend for glass and metal.
This plastic is crucial for improving fuel efficiency and lowering CO2 emissions because it is much lighter while being durable. The material also enables significant safety to the drivers and the passengesr in case of sudden combustion and gives them chance to escape.
Increase in Demand for Electrical Appliances is Driving Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market
Polycarbonate polyester blends are useful in various electrical appliances. For instance, high-performance polycarbonate foams keep refrigerators cool, and are also used in panels and housings. The most recent color, material, and finish (CMF) trends are perfect for design-friendly polycarbonate blends.
For white goods as well as smaller appliances, polycarbonates and blends offer lightweight mobility and flame-retardant safety without compromising on strength or attractiveness. Additionally, polycarbonate can be over-molded with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) to create pleasant surfaces. The fully developed PU systems provide all the essential raw materials for high-performance foams inside refrigerators. In addition to providing high thermal insulation, PU systems have advantages for manufacturing, including cheap production costs and surface adherence.
Recent Developments
- In 2022, RadiciGroup expanded in India by acquiring the Engineering Plastics business of Ester Industries Ltd. Through its high-performance polymers business division, RadiciGroup, a global manufacturer and supplier of engineering polymers based on polyamide, polyester, and other materials, is continuing to develop its international strategy. The Engineering Plastics division of Ester Industries Ltd., an Indian corporation established by the Singhania family in 1985 and currently trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has been acquired by The Radici Group for about USD 373 million.
Company Profiles
Covestro AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Holdings S.A. , Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd., Duromer Products, Polykemi AB, Entec Polymers LLC are some of the major players in the market.
Report Scope:
In this report, Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Resin:
- PC-ABS
- PC-PBT
- PC-ASA
- Others
Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Grade:
- Extrusion
- Injection
- General Purpose
- Others
Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Flow Rate:
- High Flow
- Medium Flow
- Low Flow
Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By End-Use:
- Automotive
- Consumer Durables
- Medical
- Optical Media
- Utilities
- Others
Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe & CIS
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of South America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62dn48
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article