Global Polyvinyl Butyral Interlayers Market Forecast to 2024: Focus on EVs is Expected to Drive the Demand for PVB Interlayers
Aug 08, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVB Interlayers Market by Type (Standard Polyvinyl Butyral and Structural Polyvinyl Butyral), End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, and Photovoltaic),Region (North America, Europe, APAC,RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market size for PVB interlayers was USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024.
PVB interlayers are polymeric films manufactured using polyvinyl butyral resins, additives, and plasticizers. These interlayers are sandwiched between two glass panels in order to enhance the structural integrity of these glass panels. The interlayers also provide safety and impact resistance in the event of glass breakage.
PVB interlayers find usage in various end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, and photovoltaic because of their superior properties such as safety, acoustic insulation, UV resistance, and transparency.
In the automotive industry, PVB interlayers are used in the manufacturing of safety glass components such as windshields and backlights. The level of safety provided by the PVB interlayers makes it an ideal material for use in the automotive industry. The changing dynamics of the automotive industry with the focus on EVs is expected to drive the demand for PVB interlayers during the forecast period.
In the building & construction industry, PVB interlayers are suitable for use in applications such as rails, fences, staircases, floors, shower rooms, tabletops, windows, glass sliding doors, glass partition, glass skylight, glass curtain wall, windows, glass doors, glass facade, windshields, and bullet-proof glass. The increasing focus on energy-efficient buildings is expected to drive the consumption of laminated glass.
This, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for PVB interlayers in this end-use industry segment. APAC accounted for the largest share of the PVB interlayers market, globally. The market in the region is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The use of PVB interlayers in the automotive, building & construction, and photovoltaic end-use industries is expected to witness high growth in APAC in the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Value-Chain Analysis
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 PVB interlayer Market, By Type - Forecast till 2024 (in USD Million)
6.1 Standard
6.2 Structural
7 PVB interlayer Market, By End-Use Industry - Forecast till 2024 (in USD Million)
7.1 Automotive Industry
7.2 Building & Construction Industry
7.3 Photovoltaic Industry
7.4 Others
8 PVB interlayer Market, By Region - Forecast till 2024 (in USD Million)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Norway
8.3.5 Sweden
8.3.6 The Netherlands
8.3.7 Italy
8.3.8 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Rest of APAC
8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.5.1 Middle East & Africa
8.5.2 South America
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 New Product Launches
9.3 Expansion Activities
9.4 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations
9.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Introduction
10.2 DowDuPont
10.3 Eastman Chemical Company
10.4 Kuraray
10.5 Seksui Chemical Company
10.6 Everlam
10.7 Genau Manufacturing Company LLP
10.8 KB PVB
10.9 Chang Chung Group
10.10 DuLite
10.11 HUAKAI
10.12 JE Berkowitz
10.13 Jiangsu Daruihengte Technology & Science Co., Ltd.
10.14 Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co., Ltd.
