Global Powder Coatings Market Report 2023-2028: Strategies to Strengthen Sustainable Product R&D Lead to Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Powder Coatings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expansion of end-use industries will contribute to market growth during the next few years.

Powder coatings are used in electrical appliances, transportation, architecture, furniture, industrial, pipeline, and agricultural, construction, and mining equipment (ACME) end-use industry applications. Powder coatings demonstrate an increasing preference over conventional liquid paints and other coating types in several applications, driving demand growth.

The rising product commoditization translates into reduced profit margins, challenging powder coating manufacturers. Manufacturers should develop customized chemistries to improve product performance for specific sub-applications, increase margins, and gain a competitive advantage. Powder coating applicators and end users face challenges that require solutions to minimize wastage during the application, enhance application quality, and support large component coating.

These customer requirements are only partially met, requiring applicators to invest in R&D activities to develop innovative equipment for unmet needs. In addition, powder coating manufacturers will need to focus on more sustainable chemistry development per end-consumer preference.

The chemistry types this study covers are epoxies, polyesters, epoxy-polyester hybrids, acrylics, PVC, polyamides, polyolefins, fluoropolymers, and polyurethanes. The applications considered are electrical appliances, transportation, architecture, furniture, industrial, pipeline, and agricultural, construction, and mining equipment (ACME). For each end-use industry application, regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are discussed, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry. The study examines market shares for the top powder coating manufacturers at the global level.

The powder coating market is challenged by the rising need for tailor-made chemistries and application technologies to cater to customized requirements and demand for sustainable chemistries and technologies that promote a circular economy. Powder coating manufacturers must make strategic acquisitions to develop an innovative product portfolio quickly or enter new geographies, gaining a competitive advantage.

They must partner exclusively with regional distributors or focus on direct sales for business development. China, India, Southeast Asia, and LATAM will be the country markets that will witness high growth in the next 7 years due to their large, fast-growing end-consumer populations supporting end-use industry growth.

The end-use industry's increasing volume consumption of powder coatings and high-performance product development will contribute to the market growth in 5 to 7 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Powder Coating Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrical Appliances

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Transportation

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Architectural

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Furniture

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Industrial

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ACME Applications

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pipeline

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Driver and Restraint

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Growth by Acquisition

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rt0mch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets