Global Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Technology Markets 2022: Technology Convergence between Smart Grid OEMs, Service Companies, and Utility Companies for R&D

The study includes an introduction to modern grids, and it discusses power T&D industry trends and analyzes the new technological developments in the electricity T&D industry.

The energy sector is shifting to sustainable and green resources; as a result, the share of renewables in the power generation mix is rising. However, this presents another challenge for the power industry; renewable sources are intermittent, which pressurizes the power transmission and distribution (T&D) industry to maintain power supply in line with demand.



In response to the growing use of intermittent renewable sources and the rising energy demand, power T&D infrastructure has been evolving, particularly over the past 5 years.



This research service focuses on new technologies and infrastructure that will improve grid resilience through digitalization; establishing two-way communication between energy providers and energy consumers; data analytics; and automation.



It also examines the major market participants and analyzes the smart grid T&D system patent landscape (highlighting the key patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdictions with the highest activity). The research service also highlights emerging growth opportunities in the electricity T&D industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Strategic Imperatives

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Power T&D Technologies Market

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Power T&D Technologies Industry

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Research Context and Summary of Findings

Research Context

Research Scope

Key Findings: Sustainable Innovation in the Smart Grid Industry

3 T&D Technologies and Trends: An Overview

Power Supply Complexities and Demand Growth are Driving the Transformation of the Grid.

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers, Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints, Analysis

4 Power Transmission and Distribution: Technology Analysis

Introduction to the Technology Landscape

AMI Facilitates 2-way Communication.

PMU Increases Voltage and Current Data Collection Frequency.

FLISR Systems Minimize Grid Operation Downtime.

AGC Systems Maintain the Power Supply-Demand Balance.

Automated Demand Response Systems Align Power Demand and Supply.

High-voltage Transmission Systems Enable Efficient Long-distance Transmission.

5 Companies to Watch

Advanced Communication Systems Enable the Handling of Large Amounts of Multi-network Data

End-to-end Automated Demand Response Management Systems Improve the Flexibility and the Efficiency of Smart Grids

AI-based Plug-and-Play Smart Grid Analytical Solutions Boost the Performance of Smart Grids

Cloud-based AI Platforms Balance Cost and Minimize the Carbon Footprint in the Power Sector

Big Data Optimizes the Flexibility Capacity of Power Generation Infrastructure

6 IP Analysis of the Building Energy Management System Industry

Smart Grid Transmission and Distribution System Patent Landscape

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Government Grants, Investments in R&D, and the Development of Smart Grid Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Convergence between Smart Grid OEMs, Service Companies, and Utility Companies for R&D

Growth Opportunity 3: Deployment of Low-cost Smart Grid Analytics

8 Key Contacts

