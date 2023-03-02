Global Prebiotics Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030 - Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand

Mar 02, 2023, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prebiotics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030
The global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the GalactO-oligosaccharides (gos) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Recession
- Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products
- Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections
- Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities in the Post-COVID-19 World
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Prebiotics
- Functioning of Prebiotics
- Classification of Prebiotic Ingredients
- Application Segments of Prebiotics
- Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive for Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Inulin: The Largest Prebiotic Ingredient
- Food & Beverage End-Use Dominates Prebiotics Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption
- Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function
- Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Key Benefits of Prebiotics
- Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases
- Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress
- Aids Weight Loss
- Retains Bone Health
- Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood
- Alleviates Risk of Allergies
- Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis & Maintains Blood Pressure
- Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized
- Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption
- Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health
- Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health
- Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human Digestive System
- A Comparison of Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotics
- A Look into Health-Boosting Prebiotics Foods
- Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating
- Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Boosts Market Expansion
- Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients
- Prebiotic Ingredients in Baked Foods: An Accelerating Trend
- Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth
- Prebiotic Supplements Consumption Positively Impacts Human Health
- Dietary Prebiotics to Improve Sleep Quality
- Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Present a Potential Remedy
- Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Market Opportunities
- Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy
- Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer
- Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers
- Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods
- Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning in Children and Help Intestines to Move Faster
- Infant Health Concerns Presents a Strong Business Case for Prebiotics
- Oligosaccharides in Mother's Milk
- Prebiotics in Infant Formula: Need for Further Research
- Consumer Inclination towards Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for the Market
- Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management to Spur Market Growth
- Women: An important Consumer Group
- Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
- Antibiotics Usage & Stringent Regulations Drive Importance of Prebiotics in Animal Feed
- Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed
- Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential
- Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food
- Growing Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic
- Growing Importance of Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Dietary Supplements
- Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth
- Prebiotics Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice
- Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run
- Role of Prebiotics & Probiotics in Influencing Health Outcome of Fetus
- Role of Prebiotics in Immunotherapy-Induced Colitis
- Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function
- Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products Demand to Surge
- Synbiotics: Benefiting from Synergistic Effects of Prebiotics and Probiotics
- Increasing Healthcare Costs and Focus on Preventive Healthcare to Fuel Growth in Prebiotics Market
- Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Prebiotics Market
- Ballooning Global Population
- An Aging Population
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Key Factors Restraining Growth in the Prebiotics Market
