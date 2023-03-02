Global Prebiotics Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030 - Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prebiotics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030



The global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the GalactO-oligosaccharides (gos) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Recession

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities in the Post-COVID-19 World

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Prebiotics

Functioning of Prebiotics

Classification of Prebiotic Ingredients

Application Segments of Prebiotics

Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive for Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Inulin: The Largest Prebiotic Ingredient

Food & Beverage End-Use Dominates Prebiotics Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function

Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Key Benefits of Prebiotics

Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases

Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress

Aids Weight Loss

Retains Bone Health

Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood

Alleviates Risk of Allergies

Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis & Maintains Blood Pressure

Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized

Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health

Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health

Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human Digestive System

A Comparison of Probiotics and Prebiotics

Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotics

A Look into Health-Boosting Prebiotics Foods

Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating

Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Boosts Market Expansion

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients

Prebiotic Ingredients in Baked Foods: An Accelerating Trend

Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth

Prebiotic Supplements Consumption Positively Impacts Human Health

Dietary Prebiotics to Improve Sleep Quality

Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Present a Potential Remedy

Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Market Opportunities

Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy

Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer

Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers

Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods

Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning in Children and Help Intestines to Move Faster

Infant Health Concerns Presents a Strong Business Case for Prebiotics

Oligosaccharides in Mother's Milk

Prebiotics in Infant Formula: Need for Further Research

Consumer Inclination towards Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for the Market

Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management to Spur Market Growth

Women: An important Consumer Group

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Antibiotics Usage & Stringent Regulations Drive Importance of Prebiotics in Animal Feed

Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed

Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential

Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food

Growing Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic

Growing Importance of Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Dietary Supplements

Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth

Prebiotics Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice

Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run

Role of Prebiotics & Probiotics in Influencing Health Outcome of Fetus

Role of Prebiotics in Immunotherapy-Induced Colitis

Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function

Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products Demand to Surge

Synbiotics: Benefiting from Synergistic Effects of Prebiotics and Probiotics

Increasing Healthcare Costs and Focus on Preventive Healthcare to Fuel Growth in Prebiotics Market

Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Prebiotics Market

Ballooning Global Population

An Aging Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Factors Restraining Growth in the Prebiotics Market

