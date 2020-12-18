Global Precision Irrigation Market Outlook to 2027 - Hardware-Sensors, Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Yield Monitors & Cloud Platform

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Irrigation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Precision Irrigation Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. While the factors like economic and social benefits of saving water and initiatives by government organizations are boosting the market growth.

However, the lack of technical expertise for precision irrigation technology is hampering market growth.

Precision irrigation is defined as the application of a precise amount of water at the correct time and suitable locations in an agricultural field. It is a component of precision agriculture which also includes seeding, variable-rate nutrients, and pesticide application.

Based on the type, the boom irrigation segment is likely to have a huge demand due to this system requires less water because it operates to supply the optimum amount of water for the crop. Labor is also reduced as irrigation can be done while doing other tasks. They work best with plug or cell trays, pot to pot spaced plants, or cutting in beds. The system has effectiveness and precision in watering thus reducing wastage.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors like large scale farmlands, ever-existing need to increase the productivity of agriculture, and high labor costs. Farmers in this region are highly skilled and are willing to embrace new technologies, therefore high growth rates are expected to be seen in the region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Precision Irrigation Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drip Irrigation

5.2.1 Types of Drip Irrigation

5.2.1.1 Precision Mobile Drip Irrigation

5.2.1.2 Sub-Surface Drip Irrigation

5.2.1.3 Surface Drip Irrigation

5.2.2 Components of Drip Irrigation

5.2.2.1 Backflow Preventers

5.2.2.2 Valves/ Pressure Regulators

5.2.2.3 Filters

5.2.2.4 Tubing

5.3 Sprinkler Irrigation

5.3.1 Types of Sprinkler Irrigation

5.3.1.1 Center Pivot Sprinklers

5.3.1.2 Lateral Move/Linear Sprinklers

5.3.1.3 Traditional Sprinklers

5.3.2 Components Of Sprinkler Irrigation

5.3.2.1 Pumping Units

5.3.2.2 Fitting/ Sprinkler Heads

5.3.2.3 Coupler

5.3.2.4 Towers

5.3.2.5 Spans

5.4 Boom Irrigation



6 Global Precision Irrigation Market, By Offering Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware-Sensors

6.2.1 Temperature Sensor

6.2.2 Humidity Sensor

6.2.3 Rain Sensor

6.2.4 Moisture Sensor

6.3 Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

6.4 Yield Monitors

6.5 Cloud Platform



7 Global Precision Irrigation Market, By Software & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Data Collection Service

7.3 Video Remote Interpreting Service

7.4 Annual Maintenance Service

7.5 Average Set-Up Service



8 Global Precision Irrigation Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Crop Based

8.2.1 Vegetables Crops

8.2.2 Orchard Crops

8.2.3 Vineyards

8.2.4 Plantation Crops

8.2.5 Field Crops

8.2.6 Oil Seeds

8.3 Non-Crop Based

8.3.1 Turf And Ornamentals

8.3.2 Greenhouses & Nurseries

8.3.3 Sport Grounds

8.3.4 Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns



9 Global Precision Irrigation Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Netafim Ltd.

11.2 Lindsay Corporation

11.3 Nelson Irrigation Corporation

11.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

11.5 Reinke Manufacturer

11.6 Rain Bird Corporation

11.7 Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

11.8 Valmont Industries Inc.

11.9 TL Irrigation

11.10 The Toro Company

11.11 Supreme Industries, Inc

11.12 Hunter Industries

11.13 Grodan

11.14 Crop Metrics

11.15 Ags mart



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6upp4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

