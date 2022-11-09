Global Public and Private 5G Multi Access Edge Computing Analysis Report 2022: Efforts of Telecom Operators, Cloud Providers, Technology integrators, and Solution Partners to Test New 5G MEC Use Cases

Nov 09, 2022, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regional Multi Access Edge Computing Case Studies in Main Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the latest case studies leveraging public and private 5G MEC through trials, pilot tests, and solutions starting to be commercially available in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides insights into the ecosystems developed by telecom operators with strategic partners, innovation labs, universities, and governments.
Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) solutions are gaining traction globally for their ability to deliver ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, real-time data processing, and data analytics, which are key to supporting latency-sensitive applications.
Businesses today demand 5G MEC to improve productivity, innovate new offerings, and accelerate digital transformation. Collaborative efforts among telecom operators, cloud providers, technology integrators, and solution partners to test new 5G MEC use cases and increase IoT solutions significantly influence the 5G MEC market evolution.
5G MEC solutions deployed in private mobile networks are evolving at a faster pace than public MEC, as operators are building on-site infrastructure exclusively for Industrial, the most demanding vertical.
The study also explores growth opportunities, including augmented reality for human cognition and virtual reality to deliver highly immersive and interactive experiences; connected/autonomous vehicles for efficient transportation and zero accidents; and Industry 4.0 solutions for higher productivity and zero accidents.
The main 5C MEC industry participants mentioned in this study include
- AT&T
- Bell
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Deutsche Telekom
- Embratel
- KT Corp
- NTT DoCoMo
- Ooredoo Qatar
- Orange Business Services (OBS)
- SKT
- Telefonica
- TIM
- Verizon
- Vodacom
- Vodafone
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Top 3 Strategic Imperatives' Impact on the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Main Findings
3. Definitions
- Market Definitions - Edge Computing and MEC Concepts
- Key Competitors
- MEC - Implementation Types
4. Use Cases
5. North America
- AT&T - UConn Stamford's Campus 5G Innovation Lab
- Verizon - CrowdVision
- Bell - Tiny Mile
6. Europe
- Vodafone - VR Learning
- Telefonica - Smart Factory Pilot Test
- Deutsche Telekom - KUKA's Manufacturing Industry
- Orange Business Services (OBS) - Maintenance Technician Activities
7. Asia-Pacific
- China Telecom - Bluetron 5G Smart Factory
- China Unicom - Smart Warehousing for Kitchen Appliance Factories
- China Mobile - 5G-based Smart Port
- KT Corp - Connected Vehicle Systems
- SKT - Virtual Tours at Changdeokgung Palace
- NTT DoCoMo - Remote Technical Support
8. Latin America
- Embratel - WEG 4.0 Industry Project
- TIM - Stellantis Vehicle Assembly Project
9. Middle East and Africa
- Ooredoo Qatar - Virtual Stadium
- Vodacom - Digital Mine
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AR for Human Cognition Augmentation and VR for Highly Immersive and Interactive Experiences
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connected/Autonomous Vehicles for More Efficient Transportation and Zero Accidents
- Growth Opportunity 3: Industry 4.0 Solutions for Increased Productivity and Zero Accidents
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvjbht
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article