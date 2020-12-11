Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Drugs Market 2020-2025 by Drug Class, COVID-19 Impact, Route of Administration, End-user, Price Analysis & Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is set to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to such medical ailments is providing a boost to the market growth.



In line with this, changes in lifestyles, such as excessive alcohol consumption, a lack of physical activity, and unhealthy dietary patterns, have enhanced the risks of hypertension and high blood pressure. This, along with the development of novel orphan drugs and technologically advanced devices for the treatment of PAH, is favoring the market growth.



Other factors, including increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives for PAH, and improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

6.2 Vasodilators

6.3 Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

6.4 Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Stimulators

6.5 Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs)

6.6 Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs



7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.1 Inhalation

7.2 Injectable

7.3 Oral Administration



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Clinics



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Johnson & Johnson)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Gilead Science Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation.

