Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Strategic Research Report 2023

Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
qPCR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the dPCR segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Integral Part of Gene Amplification & Quantification
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Diagnostics
- Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method
- Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests
- Molecular Tests (RT-PCR) Occupy a Predominant Share of the COVID-19 Testing Market
- Select Approved Covid-19 Molecular Assay Tests
- Recent PCR Based Tests
- Digital PCR Sparks Increasing Interest
- High-Speed NanoPCR Technology Developed for Point-of-Care Diagnosis of COVID-19
- CRISPR Emerges as Cutting-Edge Biotechnology in COVID-19 Diagnostic Market
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR: Scope and Definition
- Real-Time PCR or Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
- qPCR Instrumentation
- Disadvantages
- Advantages of qPCR
- End-Use Applications of qPCR
- Digital PCR (dPCR)
- Working Principle
- Applications of dPCR
- Advantages of dPCR
- qPCR Remains the Mainstay Technology
- Digital PCR to Experience Strong Growth
- High Installation Cost Remains a Roadblock to Widespread Adoption of dPCR
- Developing Countries Drive Growth Opportunities
- Competition
- Competitive Factors
- Accelerated Commercialization of Products
- Manufacturers Step-Up Online Exposure
- Targeted Expansion of Distribution Reach and Global Footprint
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Striking the Right Balance between qPCR and dPCR in Research Laboratories
- qPCR: A Suitable Tool for Gene Expression and Validation
- Digital PCR Takes Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next Level
- dPCR: A Valuable Tool in Virology Research
- Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR
- dPCR for Analyzing Hematologic Malignancies
- dPCR for Liquid Biopsies
- Progress in Molecular Diagnostics Spur Demand for the Gene Amplification Technologies
- Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter
- Rise in Infectious Diseases Drives Opportunities for Biochips
- Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption
- Advancements in Probe Technology Enhance qPCR Sensitivity
- qPCR Market to Witness Increasing Affinity for Automated and Robotic Equipment
- Lab on Chip/Microfluidic Real-time-PCR
- Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years
- ddPCR: The More Advanced Digital Approach to dPCR
- ddPCR Gains Traction in Cancer Diagnosis
- Monitoring Disease Progression in HIV Studies
- Analysis of Genetically Modified Organisms in Edible Products
- RT-ddPCR Techniques Applied for Quantitating RNA Viruses in Water Samples
- Technology Advancements Aid in Overcoming Barriers
- Alternate Technologies Pose Threat to Growth of PCR Market
- Next-Generation Sequencing to Emerge as Novel Technique in Fight with COVID-19
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand for qPCR and dPCR-based Tests
- PCR in Forensic and Paternity Testing
