Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Strategic Research Report 2023

Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

qPCR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the dPCR segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Integral Part of Gene Amplification & Quantification

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Diagnostics

Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method

Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests

Molecular Tests (RT-PCR) Occupy a Predominant Share of the COVID-19 Testing Market

Select Approved Covid-19 Molecular Assay Tests

Recent PCR Based Tests

Digital PCR Sparks Increasing Interest

High-Speed NanoPCR Technology Developed for Point-of-Care Diagnosis of COVID-19

CRISPR Emerges as Cutting-Edge Biotechnology in COVID-19 Diagnostic Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR: Scope and Definition

Real-Time PCR or Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

qPCR Instrumentation

Disadvantages

Advantages of qPCR

End-Use Applications of qPCR

Digital PCR (dPCR)

Working Principle

Applications of dPCR

Advantages of dPCR

qPCR Remains the Mainstay Technology

Digital PCR to Experience Strong Growth

High Installation Cost Remains a Roadblock to Widespread Adoption of dPCR

Developing Countries Drive Growth Opportunities

Competition

Competitive Factors

Accelerated Commercialization of Products

Manufacturers Step-Up Online Exposure

Targeted Expansion of Distribution Reach and Global Footprint

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Striking the Right Balance between qPCR and dPCR in Research Laboratories

qPCR: A Suitable Tool for Gene Expression and Validation

Digital PCR Takes Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next Level

dPCR: A Valuable Tool in Virology Research

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR

dPCR for Analyzing Hematologic Malignancies

dPCR for Liquid Biopsies

Progress in Molecular Diagnostics Spur Demand for the Gene Amplification Technologies

Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter

Rise in Infectious Diseases Drives Opportunities for Biochips

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption

Advancements in Probe Technology Enhance qPCR Sensitivity

qPCR Market to Witness Increasing Affinity for Automated and Robotic Equipment

Lab on Chip/Microfluidic Real-time-PCR

Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years

ddPCR: The More Advanced Digital Approach to dPCR

ddPCR Gains Traction in Cancer Diagnosis

Monitoring Disease Progression in HIV Studies

Analysis of Genetically Modified Organisms in Edible Products

RT-ddPCR Techniques Applied for Quantitating RNA Viruses in Water Samples

Technology Advancements Aid in Overcoming Barriers

Alternate Technologies Pose Threat to Growth of PCR Market

Next-Generation Sequencing to Emerge as Novel Technique in Fight with COVID-19

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand for qPCR and dPCR-based Tests

PCR in Forensic and Paternity Testing

