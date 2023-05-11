Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.03 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.34%

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Component, by Application by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.01 Billion in 2021 to US$ 2.03 Billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% from 2022 to 2027.

Market Overview

Radiation hardening is defined as the act of manufacturing electronic components and can withstand the damage caused by ionizing radiation such as particle radiation, and high energy electromagnetic radiation. These products are classically tested one or more resultant effect tests, including total ionizing dose, enhanced low dose rate effects, and single event effects.

Market Drivers

Increase in global intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance operations is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global radiation-hardened electronics market growth.

Furthermore, increase in advancements in FPGA & multicore processor technologies for defense and space applications will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in research and development activities across the globe will propel the market growth. In addition to that, growing requirements for reconfigurable Rad-Hard Components will drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high costs of development and design is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global radiation-hardened electronics market growth. Also, difficulties in creating actual testing environment will affect the market growth.

Market Opportunity

Global demand for advanced radiation-hardened components, novel configuration and design methodologies, and software models to enhance electronic component radiation tolerance is accelerating due to the growing number of space operations. The US was the first nation to collaborate closely with many space associations and express interest in launching space exploration initiatives. Its infrastructure for testing and manufacturing, as well as a skilled population, make it simpler for the nation to carry out these tasks.

Impact of Covid-19

The value chain and the demand for radiation-hardened electronics in a range of applications have both been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Through the use of radiation-hardened electronic components, COVID-19 has a significant effect on satellite manufacturing. This industry, which has a limited number of suppliers, is characterised by low production volumes and a high degree of expertise.

In addition, COVID-19 has impacted several countries, particularly in Europe, where the third phase of the lockdown was implemented in the first quarter of 2021, by disrupting supply chains, increasing lead times for the supply of raw materials and components, delaying the execution of contracts, and causing lockdowns. Back-end subcontractors and outside silicon foundries are also used for some of the production tasks in the sector.



Market Segmentation

By Component

Microprocessor

Memory

FPGA

Sensors

By Application

Space

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

