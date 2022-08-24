Aug 24, 2022, 10:30 ET
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach US$8.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Growth in the global market is supported by growing number of nuclear procedures driven by rise in prevalence of cancer, and heart diseases. Significant therapeutic usage of radiopharmaceuticals became possible after the availability of cyclotrons and nuclear reactors which could synthesize large quantities of radioisotopes.
The market is further supported by the recent discovery of newer and successful therapeutic applications of radiopharmaceuticals in oncology and cardiology prognosis. Additional impetus from a stream of drug development and testing phases demonstrate the interest surrounding radiopharmaceuticals.
Development and progress in this space is anticipated to be fueled by immunology combined with radioisotopes and monoclonal antibodies so as to produce radioisotopes with unprecedented specificity in cancer diagnosis and therapy. Rising popularity of advanced SPECT/CT and PET/CT scanners is also expected to unravel new clinical opportunities. Rise in PET procedural volume is expected to provide opportunities for radiopharmaceuticals such as Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG).
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiopharmaceuticals estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $545.7 Million by 2026
The Radiopharmaceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 48% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$545.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% through the analysis period.
Beta Emitters Segment to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
Certain radiopharmaceuticals consist of radionuclides that deliver particulate emission such as beta or alpha radiations or auger electrons possessing the capability to kill diseased tissues. In the global Beta Emitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$65.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of Radiotheranostics: Dual-Functioning Radiopharmaceuticals
- Common Radionuclides Used in Theranostic Applications
- Radiopharmaceuticals Become Promising for Cancer Theranostics
- Changing Role of Radiopharmaceuticals in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications
- Advent of New Radiopharmaceuticals Widen Scope
- Startups Develop Unique Radiopharmaceutical Solutions
- Potential Role of Carbon Dots in Imaging and Theranostics
- Nano Radiopharmaceuticals: Promising Role in Therapeutic and Imaging Applications
- Researchers Develop New Nanoparticles to Improve Radiopharmaceutical Efficiency
- Oncoinvent and NPL Develops Unique Method to Measure & Deliver Dosages in Radiotherapy
- Industry Focus Gears up for Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals with Therapeutic Benefits
- Select Commercially Available Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
- Role of Radiopharmaceuticals as Diagnostic Technology
- PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging
- Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization: A Potential Application for PET
- Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
- Radiopharmaceuticals: Direct and Targeted Approach for Cancer Treatment
- Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand
- Intra-operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM): Creates New Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection
- Growing Prominence of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer Care
- Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth
- Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
- Personalized Medicine Drives Nuclear Medicine
- Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
- Gallium-68-labeled Radiopharmaceuticals: Production & Administering Challenges
- Radiopharmaceuticals for COVID-19: Role in Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Therapeutic Uses
- Artificial Intelligence: A Promising Tool in Radiotherapy and Radiopharmaceuticals
- Aging Global Population: A Vital Demography
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production
- Regulatory Regime Governing Production and Use of Radiopharmaceuticals
- The Facilitating Innovative Nuclear Diagnostics (FIND) Act, 2021
- Challenges Facing Nuclear Medicine Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
