Global Residential Water Purifier Markets Research Report 2022: Deteriorating Water Quality Across the Globe is Anticipated to Further Substantiate Market Growth

The Global Residential Water Purifier Market was valued at USD20783.78 million in the year 2021 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.43% to reach market value of USD43974.07 million by 2027F.

Increasing demand for purified water for drinking and surging demand for purifiers in residential areas are majorly driving the growth of the Global Residential Water Purifier Market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, deteriorating water quality across the globe is also anticipated to further substantiate the growth of the Global Residential Water Purifier Market in the future five years.

Increasing number of infectious diseases and their spread due to stagnant, polluted, and filthy water consumption, mostly in the regions with developing nations is expected to further aid the growth of the Global Residential Water Purifier Market in the forecast years. Consistent research and technological advancement to provide innovative products and their large-scale manufacturing to increase the production further aids the growth of the Global Residential Water Purifier Market in the forecast period.



Indirect sales are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on grounds of surging demand for clean and purified water at home.

Moreover, with the increasing health concerns, the market is expected to boost water purifiers sales across the world with the rise in health issues caused by water-borne diseases such as Typhoid, Cholera, and Malaria.



Midea Group Co. Ltd., Coway Co. Ltd., Brita GmbH, A.O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Limited, Culligan International Company, BWT Holding GmbH, Unilever PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Kent R.O. Systems Limited, are among the major market players in the Global Residential Water Purifier Market.

Residential Water Purifiers Market, By Technology:

RO

Media

UV

UF

Others (Nanofiltration, etc.)

Residential Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

Indirect

Direct

Residential Water Purifier Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Malaysia

Vietnam

Taiwan

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Nigeria

Iran

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

