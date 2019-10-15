Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market to 2024: Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market- Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory protective equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period.

Respiratory protective equipment is a type of protective equipment that is used to protect the individual wearers from the inhalation of hazardous substances in the workplace area. Rising awareness about workplace safety is the key trend for the market growth.



Favorable occupational safety regulation, rising incidences of respiratory diseases, emergence of infectious biological hazards and increasing awareness about importance of workplace safety are the key driving factors of the market.



However, high price of supplied air respiratory and increased automation in various end use industries are hindering factors of the market. Due to the increase in workforce safety awareness, government officials from different countries are increasingly focusing on the health and safety of the workers.



Rules and standards for workplace safety are expected to enhance and adopt the demand for respiratory protective equipment for its employees in certain types of work environments. For example, it is compulsory for workers in industries like oil and gas, fire extinguishers, construction, and health care to wear respiratory protective equipment.



Additionally, the increasing number of accidents at the workplace and unsafe working conditions has led to governing bodies to ensure that the employers follow the regulations on work environment, employee safety, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).



According to Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Finland, Work related diseases include communicable diseases, circulatory diseases, respiratory and other. As per the source, in 2015, 17% of all work-related death was caused due to respiratory diseases. That is 475,589 work related mortality of total 2.78 million work related mortality were due to respiratory diseases.



A range of lung diseases are caused owing to exposure in the workplace including diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive pulmonary Disease). Similarly, as per Health and Safety Executive government of United Kingdom, during 2015-16, there were about 18,000 new cases of breathing and lung problems in UK caused due to exposure in workplace. Similarly, in the UK, 12,000 lung deaths are caused owing to exposure at work as per Health and safety executive, government of UK.



Further, in 2016, there were about 1,295 new cases of occupational respiratory diseases recorded in Britain. Thus, government has led strict workers safety regulation for employee safety. For instance, in construction industry regulations relating to respiratory protection are defined by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under 29 CFR 1926.103, mandating provisions for respiratory protection. These government initiatives are highly boosting the adoption of respiratory protective equipment.



Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa: Growth promoter



North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue for the respiratory protective equipment market in 2016, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Due to the massive industrial growth, high growth is attributed to increasing awareness about workplace safety in Asia Pacific regions is expected to boost the demand for respiratory protection safety equipment for worker safety. For instance, according to the Indian brand equity foundation, that there was about 5.2% growth in the industrial sector during the year 2016-17. Thus, the growing industrialization in developing nations across the world is expected to positively drive the market during the forecast period.



Growing industrialization lead to deteriorating of air quality that also account for work related disease & mortality. According to the World Bank, industrial sector has witnessed 0.8% growth globally during 2012 to 2015. Similarly, according to international labor organization, every year about 1.1 million people die due to occupational accidents or work-related diseases in Asia Pacific.



Further, rise in viral infections such as Zika virus and swine flue is also expected to fuel the adoption of respiratory protective equipment. For instance, in 2016, with the spreading of zika virus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issues guidance recommending use of protective equipment as a health precaution to prevention spreading of zika virus as per California Hospital Association. Thus, rise in such infectious and communicable diseases is also expected to drive the adoption of respiratory protective equipment thereby fueling market growth.



Additionally, as per Occupational safety and Health (OSH) campaign in Jakarta, Indonesia, every year about 2.78 million deaths are caused due to work-related diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and about 374 million non-fatal work-related injuries and illness every year.



In addition, as per international Commission on Occupational Health, Asia Pacific has largest percent of work-related mortality. As per the source Asia Pacific account for about 65% of global work-related mortality. For instance, out of 2.8 million work related mortality 1.8 million cases were from Asia in 2015. Growing awareness about workplace safety in developing regions in Asia Pacific make the region an attractive market for manufacturers of respiratory protective equipment.



High demand of respiratory protective equipment from various end user industries also promotes the growth of respiratory protective equipment market during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in respiratory protective equipment market during the forecast period due to high demand for safety of workers.

Market Determinants



Market Drivers



Favourable Occupational Safety Regulations

Rising Incidences Of Respiratory Disease

Emergence Of Infectious Biological Hazards

Increasing Awareness About Importance Of Workplace Safety

Market Restraints

Increased Automation In Various End Use Industries

High Price Of Supplied Air Respiratory

Market Opportunities

Demand For Multipurpose Respiratory Protection Equipment

Industrial Growth In Developing Countries

Market Challenges

Lack Of Awareness

Complex Manufacturing Methods

Companies Mentioned



3M (U.S.)

(U.S.) Alpha Pro Tech ( Canada )

) Avon Protection Systems (U.S.)

Bullard (U.S.)

Dragerwerk ( Germany )

) Gentex (U.S.)

Honeywell International (U.S.)

Jayco Safety Products ( India )

) Kimberly-Clark (U.S.)

Pan Taiwan Enterprise ( China )

) Polison ( China )

) Shanghai Baoya Safety Equipment ( China )

) Venus Safety & Health ( India )

