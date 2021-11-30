Global Retail e-Commerce Packaging Market Report 2021-2030: Investments by Companies to Embrace the Circular Economy

Nov 30, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The value of the global retail e-commerce packaging market is predicted to surge from $23,987.7 million in 2020 to $74,873.0 million by 2030, at a 12.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail e-commerce packaging market has received a boost as the lockdowns led to the closure of many physical stores. Moreover, the stores that remained open witnessed a significantly lower footfall because the fear of infection has made many switch to online shopping. During these times, the sales of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products and food and beverage products have especially increased via online shopping portals.
In the coming years, the retail e-commerce packaging market will continue to be dominated by the boxes category, based on material type. Boxes offer strong and durable packaging to products, which is why the demand for the former is high among online shopping portals, especially for long-distance transportation. Moreover, boxes protect the products from damage and help companies avoid spending 2-3 times more to reship them.
The consumer electronics category generated the highest retail e-commerce packaging market revenue in the past, on the basis of end user. Such products are of a high value, which is why they need to be protected from damage till they reach the end customer. Hence, with the sale of such products via online channels burgeoning, the demand for sturdy packaging materials is increasing too.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) has held the largest share in the retail e-commerce packaging market till now because of its huge population, which is rapidly shifting to online shopping. Within the region, the fastest industry growth is expected in India, which, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), will outgrow the U.S. to become the second-largest e-commerce market by 2034.
The major factors propelling the demand for such materials include:
- Rising Internet Penetration: Compared to 0.049% in 1990, 56.727% of the people on earth had internet access in 2019, as per the World Bank. This has fueled the growth of the e-commerce industry as people can shop from home, pay electronically, browse a wide range of products, and have the goods delivered to them. Hence, with the booming number of online orders, the demand for packaging materials among e-commerce businesses is rising.
- Booming Smartphone Sales: The rising smartphone sales are another major driver for the retail e-commerce packaging market as a large number of people use these devices to access the internet and shop online. With people's increasing disposable income and smartphones' declining prices, the sale of such consumer electronics is skyrocketing, thereby giving the e-commerce sector a further boost.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Investment by companies to embrace circular economy
Drivers
- Increasing population across the globe
- Affordable smart phone and internet connection
- Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
Restraints
- Stringent government regulations to control environmental pollution
- Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
Opportunities
- Innovation by packaging manufacturers to make packaging attractive and protean
The major players in the global retail e-commerce packaging market are
- DS Smith Plc
- International Paper Company
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Mondi Plc
- Packaging Corporation of America
- WestRock Company
- Klabin S.A.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Orora Limited
- Rengo Co. Ltd.
- Sonoco Products Company
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Material Type
4.1.1.1 Boxes
4.1.1.2 Envelopes
4.1.1.3 Others
4.1.2 By End User
4.1.2.1 Consumer electronics
4.1.2.2 Fashion and apparel
4.1.2.3 Cosmetics and personal care
4.1.2.4 Food and beverages
4.1.2.5 Furniture and home furnishing
4.1.2.6 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market
4.5.1 Prices of Raw Materials
4.5.2 Manufacturing
4.5.3 Consumer Sentiment & Sales
Chapter 5. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
5.1 North America
5.2 Europe
5.3 APAC
5.4 LATAM
5.5 MEA
Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Material Type
6.2 By End User
6.3 By Region
Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Material Type
7.2 By End User
7.3 By Country
Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Material Type
8.2 By End User
8.3 By Country
Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Material Type
9.2 By End User
9.3 By Country
Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Material Type
10.2 By End User
10.3 By Country
Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast
11.1 By Material Type
11.2 By End User
11.3 By Country
Chapter 12. Major Markets: Segment Analysis
12.1 China Market, by Material Type
12.2 China Market, by End User
12.3 U.S. Market, by Material Type
12.4 U.S. Market, by End User
12.5 India Market, by Material Type
12.6 India Market, by End User
12.7 U.K. Market, by Material Type
12.8 U.K. Market, by End User
12.9 Mexico Market, by Material Type
12.10 Mexico Market, by End User
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings
13.2 List of Other Players
13.3 Strategic Developments
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
14.1 Business Overview
14.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.3 Key Financial Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j34op6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article