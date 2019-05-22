Global Retort Pouches Market to 2024 by Product Type, Capacity, Closure Type, Packaging Type, Material Type, Application, & Region

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retort Pouches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retort pouches market reached a value of US$ 989 Million in 2018

Retort pouches are heat-resistant bags laminated with multiple layers of flexible plastic and metal foil which can withstand high temperature and intense pressure. The lightweight PET films in these pouches prevent air and moisture from entering and spoiling the content of the pouch.

As retort pouches are easy to use and consume limited space, they are extensively being used as a substitute for metal and glass containers in the food packaging industry. Further, due to their add-on features likes spouts, release valves, tear notches, slider closures with end-clips, resealable zippers, and handles; retort pouches are gaining traction among consumers across the globe.

Rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, hectic schedules and changing dietary preferences of the working population have led to an increase in the sales of packaged and single-serve food products, such as milk, yogurt, and juice, which, in turn, have provided thrust to the growth of the retort pouches market. Additionally, high-barrier flexible packaging method is gaining popularity among end-users as it improves the shelf life of products and provides better performance.

Apart from this, several companies prefer to use retort pouch packaging for brand differentiation as these pouches offer aesthetic appeal, customizable packaging and convenient labelling solutions. Further, vendors are constantly improving their equipment and investing heavily in new production methods. For instance, they are purchasing filling and forming machines to increase the output capacity.

Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 1.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global retort pouches market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global retort pouches industry?

What is the breakup of the global retort pouches market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global retort pouches market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the global retort pouches market based on the closure type?

What is the breakup of the global retort pouches market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the global retort pouches market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the global retort pouches market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global retort pouches market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global retort pouches market?

What is the structure of the global retort pouches market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global retort pouches market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Retort Pouches Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Capacity

5.5 Market Breakup by Closure Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Application

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Stand-Up Pouches

6.2 Spouted Pouches

6.3 Zipper Pouches

6.4 Pillow Pack

6.5 3-Side Sealed



7 Market Breakup by Capacity

7.1 Low

7.2 Medium

7.3 High



8 Market Breakup by Closure Type

8.1 With Cap

8.2 Without Cap



9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

9.1 Cartons

9.2 Trays

9.1 Pouches



10 Market Breakup by Material Type

10.1 Polypropylene

10.2 Aluminum Foil

10.3 Polyester

10.4 Nylon

10.5 Paperboard

10.6 Food-Grade Cast Polypropylene



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Food and Beverage

11.2 Healthcare



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Research and Development

14.3 Raw Material Procurement

14.4 Manufacturing

14.5 Marketing

14.6 Distribution

14.7 End-Use



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis

16.1 Price Indicators

16.2 Price Structure

16.3 Margin Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

17.3.2 Berry Plastics Corporation

17.3.3 Mondi PLC

17.3.4 Amcor Limited

17.3.5 Sonoco Products Company

17.3.6 Astrapak Ltd

17.3.7 Coveris

17.3.8 Insite Wireless Group

17.3.9 Bemis Company, Inc.

17.3.10 Tredegar Corporation

17.3.11 Sealed Air Corporation

17.3.12 Huhtamaki Group

17.3.13 Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.

17.3.14 Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd.

17.3.15 Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

17.3.16 ProAmpac

17.3.17 Alliedflex Technologies Ltd.

17.3.18 Flexi-Pack Ltd.



