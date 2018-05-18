Global Reverse Logistics Market of Spare Parts for Manufacturing Industry 2018-2022 with C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & UPS Dominating

The global reverse logistics market of spare parts for manufacturing industry's CAGR is expected to be more than 5%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.

Global Reverse Logistics Market of Spare Parts for Manufacturing Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry. Blockchain logistics technology provides various advantages such as increased security, reduced instances of fraud, data flow automation that improves the efficiency and speed of data flow, increased traceability and trackability, and reduced paperwork.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in manufacturing industry globally. Emerging countries such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and South Africa, are witnessing growing industrialization and rising manufacturing activities. Owing to the increasing consumer demand for products from various industries such as the automotive, medical devices, electronic goods, construction equipment, and packaging machinery, the manufacturing industry is gaining prominence globally.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing demand for warehouses, increasing the operational cost of LSPs. The global demand for warehousing is increasing due to the growth of the global e-commerce industry. For instance, in 2017, the vacancy rate of the industrial space in the US reduced to 4.5% -5.2%.

Key vendors

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

UPS

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global reverse logistics market of spare parts for automotive manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global reverse logistics market of spare parts for aerospace manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global reverse logistics market of spare parts for other manufacturing industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Reverse logistics market of spare parts for manufacturing industry in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Reverse logistics market of spare parts for manufacturing industry in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Reverse logistics market of spare parts for manufacturing industry in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5v4h8/global_reverse?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-reverse-logistics-market-of-spare-parts-for-manufacturing-industry-2018-2022-with-ch-robinson-db-schenker-deutsche-post-dhl-group-fedex--ups-dominating-300651033.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

