Global Reverse Logistics Market of Spare Parts for Manufacturing Industry 2018-2022 with C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & UPS Dominating

The "Global Reverse Logistics Market of Spare Parts for Manufacturing Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reverse logistics market of spare parts for manufacturing industry's CAGR is expected to be more than 5%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
Global Reverse Logistics Market of Spare Parts for Manufacturing Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry. Blockchain logistics technology provides various advantages such as increased security, reduced instances of fraud, data flow automation that improves the efficiency and speed of data flow, increased traceability and trackability, and reduced paperwork.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in manufacturing industry globally. Emerging countries such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and South Africa, are witnessing growing industrialization and rising manufacturing activities. Owing to the increasing consumer demand for products from various industries such as the automotive, medical devices, electronic goods, construction equipment, and packaging machinery, the manufacturing industry is gaining prominence globally.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing demand for warehouses, increasing the operational cost of LSPs. The global demand for warehousing is increasing due to the growth of the global e-commerce industry. For instance, in 2017, the vacancy rate of the industrial space in the US reduced to 4.5% -5.2%.
Key vendors
- C.H. Robinson
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx
- UPS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Global reverse logistics market of spare parts for automotive manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global reverse logistics market of spare parts for aerospace manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global reverse logistics market of spare parts for other manufacturing industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Reverse logistics market of spare parts for manufacturing industry in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Reverse logistics market of spare parts for manufacturing industry in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Reverse logistics market of spare parts for manufacturing industry in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5v4h8/global_reverse?w=5
