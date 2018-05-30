Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2018-2023: Major Vendors, Market Segments by Lawn Size, End-Users, Distribution Channel & Geography

The global robotic lawn mower market is estimated to reach values of around $3 billion 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 15% during 2017-2023.

The global robotic lawn mower market is driven by high adoption these devices by end-users in Europe, North America, and APAC regions. The advancement in robotics technology and the growing popularity of domestic robots will have a positive impact on the development of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global robotic lawn mower market lawn size, end-users, distribution channel, and geography.

The study considers the present scenario of the global robotic lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The study also profiles and analyzes the leading five companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Major Vendors in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

Husqvarna

Business Overview



Business Segments



Product Offerings



Key Strategies



Key Strengths



Key Opportunities

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA (GGP)

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Prominent Players in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

AL-KO

Company Overview



Products Offered



Strategy

Deere & Co.

E.ZICOM

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hitachi

Honda

Linea Tielle

LG

Milagrow HumanTech

Mamibot EU

Positec Tool

Robin Technologies

STIHL

SUMEC (Yard Force)

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Yamabiko Europe(Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

Market Segmentation by Lawn Size

Small-Size

Medium-Size

Large-Size

Market Segmentation by End-Users Type

Residential User

Commercial User

Professional Landscaping Services



Sport Fields, Golf Courses, and Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail

Specialty Stores



Mass Market

Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

Germany



Sweden



Austria



Belgium



France



Italy



The Netherlands



Spain



Switzerland



UK



Rest of Europe

APAC

Australia



China



Japan



South Korea

North America

US



Canada

ROW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92f2wz/global_robotic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-robotic-lawn-mower-market-2018-2023-major-vendors-market-segments-by-lawn-size-end-users-distribution-channel--geography-300656489.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

