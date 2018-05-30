Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2018-2023: Major Vendors, Market Segments by Lawn Size, End-Users, Distribution Channel & Geography

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic lawn mower market is estimated to reach values of around $3 billion 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 15% during 2017-2023.
The global robotic lawn mower market is driven by high adoption these devices by end-users in Europe, North America, and APAC regions. The advancement in robotics technology and the growing popularity of domestic robots will have a positive impact on the development of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global robotic lawn mower market lawn size, end-users, distribution channel, and geography.
The study considers the present scenario of the global robotic lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The study also profiles and analyzes the leading five companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.
Major Vendors in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
- Husqvarna
- Business Overview
- Business Segments
- Product Offerings
- Key Strategies
- Key Strengths
- Key Opportunities
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA (GGP)
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
Prominent Players in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
- AL-KO
- Company Overview
- Products Offered
- Strategy
- Deere & Co.
- E.ZICOM
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Hitachi
- Honda
- Linea Tielle
- LG
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Mamibot EU
- Positec Tool
- Robin Technologies
- STIHL
- SUMEC (Yard Force)
- The Kobi Company
- Turflynx
- Yamabiko Europe(Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
Market Segmentation by Lawn Size
- Small-Size
- Medium-Size
- Large-Size
Market Segmentation by End-Users Type
- Residential User
- Commercial User
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Sport Fields, Golf Courses, and Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Retail
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market
- Online
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- Austria
- Belgium
- France
- Italy
- The Netherlands
- Spain
- Switzerland
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- North America
- US
- Canada
- ROW
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92f2wz/global_robotic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-robotic-lawn-mower-market-2018-2023-major-vendors-market-segments-by-lawn-size-end-users-distribution-channel--geography-300656489.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article