Global Rolling Stock Auxiliary Power Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, SMA Railway Technology, Toshiba & TTM Rail - Transtech Melbourne

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Auxiliary Power Systems for Rolling Stock Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global auxiliary power systems for rolling stock market to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Auxiliary Power Systems for Rolling Stock Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in railway electrification. Railway electrification has various benefits over diesel-powered trains. Two key benefits of rail electrification are economic viability and its environmental-friendly nature.
One trend in the market is emergence of Maglev trains. The emergence of Magnetic levitation(Maglev) trains is one of the key trends gaining traction in the market. These trains use the magnetic suspension to move the vehicle without touching the track. Since they do not contact the track, any constraints pertaining to friction are immediately eliminated, in turn, allowing them to achieve speeds of more than 500 kilometers per hour.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of private sector participation in developing economies. Railway systems are highly capital intensive; therefore, the railway industry in developing economies requires the participation of the private sector for subsistence.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- ABB
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Mitsubishi Electric
- SMA Railway Technology
- Toshiba
- TTM Rail - Transtech Melbourne
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Rapid transit vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Railroad cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of Maglev trains
- IoT-based remote monitoring of train and tracks
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Mitsubishi Electric
- SMA Railway Technology
- Toshiba
- TTM Rail - Transtech Melbourne
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpjwh3/global_rolling?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rolling-stock-auxiliary-power-systems-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-abb-ge-mitsubishi-electric-sma-railway-technology-toshiba--ttm-rail---transtech-melbourne-300656633.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article