Global Rolling Stock Auxiliary Power Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, SMA Railway Technology, Toshiba & TTM Rail - Transtech Melbourne

The global auxiliary power systems for rolling stock market to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Auxiliary Power Systems for Rolling Stock Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in railway electrification. Railway electrification has various benefits over diesel-powered trains. Two key benefits of rail electrification are economic viability and its environmental-friendly nature.



One trend in the market is emergence of Maglev trains. The emergence of Magnetic levitation(Maglev) trains is one of the key trends gaining traction in the market. These trains use the magnetic suspension to move the vehicle without touching the track. Since they do not contact the track, any constraints pertaining to friction are immediately eliminated, in turn, allowing them to achieve speeds of more than 500 kilometers per hour.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of private sector participation in developing economies. Railway systems are highly capital intensive; therefore, the railway industry in developing economies requires the participation of the private sector for subsistence.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

ABB

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Mitsubishi Electric

SMA Railway Technology

Toshiba

TTM Rail - Transtech Melbourne

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Rapid transit vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Railroad cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of Maglev trains

IoT-based remote monitoring of train and tracks

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Mitsubishi Electric

SMA Railway Technology

Toshiba

TTM Rail - Transtech Melbourne

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpjwh3/global_rolling?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rolling-stock-auxiliary-power-systems-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-abb-ge-mitsubishi-electric-sma-railway-technology-toshiba--ttm-rail---transtech-melbourne-300656633.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

