Global Safety Switch Market Report 2018: Rapid Adoption of Automation in Hazardous Industrial Areas Expected to Drive Market Expansion

The Global Safety Switch Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Rapid adoption of automation in hazardous industrial areas, rules and regulations mandating the safety of manpower and equipment in industries, and rising demand for non-contact door switches to improve the stability of doors and guards have been the factors that is expected to drive the market expansion. The safety switch market ecosystem is dominated by various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product developments, merger and acquisition, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Global Safety Switch Market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, General Electric (GE), Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation Plc., Honeywell International, Inc., Omron Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and SICK AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints



3. Global Safety Switches Market

3.1 Global Safety Switches Market by Product Type

3.1.1 Global Contact Safety Switches Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Contact Safety Switches Market by Type

3.1.2.1 Global Hinge Switches Market by Region

3.1.2.2 Global Locking Switches Market by Region

3.1.2.3 Global Other Contact Safety Switches Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Non-Contact Safety Switches Market by Region

3.1.4 Global Non-Contact Safety Switches Market by Type

3.1.4.1 Global Inductive Switches Market by Region

3.1.4.2 Global Magnetic and Other Non-Contact Switches Market by Region



4. Global Safety Switches Market by Safety System

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Burner Management Systems Safety Switches Market

4.1.2 Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Safety Switches Market

4.1.3 Global Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems Safety Switches Market

4.1.4 Global High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems Safety Switches Market

4.1.5 Global Others Safety Switches Market



5. Global Safety Switches Market by Vertical

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Safety Switches in Oil & Gas Market

5.1.2 Global Safety Switches in Energy & Power Market

5.1.3 Global Safety Switches in Metal & Mining Market

5.1.4 Global Safety Switches in Chemical Market

5.1.5 Global Safety Switches in Food & Beverages Market

5.1.6 Global Safety Switches in Packaging Market

5.1.7 Global Safety Switches in Pharmaceutical Market

5.1.8 Global Safety Switches in Water & Wastewater Treatment Market b

5.1.9 Global Safety Switches in Others Market



6. Global Safety Switches Market by Region



7. Company Profiles



ABB Group

General Electric (GE)

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

SICK AG

