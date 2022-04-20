Global Satellite Subsystem Market Report 2022: The Evolving Serial Production Trend and its Impact on the Industry

DUBIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Satellite Subsystem Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study covers the global satellite manufacturing market focusing on the demand for satellite subsystems across all mass classes and applications. This also discusses the evolving serial production trend and its impact on the industry.

Satellites serve a range of applications such as communication, Earth observation, and navigation. This increased demand for satellites drives the satellite manufacturing industry. Satellites serve a range of applications such as communication, Earth observation, and navigation.

This global satellite subsystem manufacturing opportunity assessment covers revenue forecast by mass and application from 2020 to 2030. The study consists of regional forecast analyses across three global satellite subsystem segments.

Key issues addressed:

What is the estimated demand across all satellite subsystems (unit and revenue)?

What are the opportunities in this rapidly evolving segment?

What are the challenges faced?

What are the drivers that are driving this market?

What are the restraints affecting this market?

What are the growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Serial Production of Satellites

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Competitors

Global Satellite Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Mass

Global Satellite Manufacturing Unit Forecast by Mass

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - AOCS

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - AOCS

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Communication

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Communication

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Mechanism

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Mechanism

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Power

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Power

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Propulsion

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Propulsion

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Thermal

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Thermal

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Structure

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Structure

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Data Handling

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Data Handling

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - De-Orbiting

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - De-Orbiting

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Launch Interface

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Launch Interface

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Payload

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Payload

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast -Testing

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Integration

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Systems Engineering/Program Management

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - On-board Computer

Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - On-board Computer

Subsystems for Satellites - Assessment of Demand

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Serial Production for NewSpace Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Standardized Subsystems for Serial Production of Satellites

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Demand for Small Satellite Subsystems

