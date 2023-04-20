Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.12 Billion by 2027 at a 4.4% CAGR

Apr 20, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Size,Trends and Growth Opportunity, by Crop Type, by Process, by Form, by Active Ingredients, by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Seed Coating Colorants market was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand to USD 2.12 billion at a CAGR of 4.4 % during forecast period 2022-2027.
Seed Coating Colorants is a process in which seeds are chemically coated with fertilizers, repellents, and crop protection chemicals to improve seed quality.it protect the seed against pathogens and promotes rapid multiplication and timely supply of crops at lower costs.
Market Drivers
Seed coating colorants improves crop productivity and increase plant water holding capacity by reducing leaching losses and increases crop yield propelling the growth of market.
The growing demand agricultural industry because of growing population and decrease arable land and rising seed technological advancement boost the growth of seed coating colorants market. development of biodegradable seed coating technology to reduce environmental pollution expands the market.
Market Restraints
The Change in climatic conditions leads to low crop yield in under-irrigated areas hinders the growth of global Seed Coating Colorants market. Additionally,the unavailability of water supply reduces the crop yield restrain the market growth.
Regional Analysis
The Global Seed Coating Colorants market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA.
North America dominate the market due to increasing demand of disease resistant crops in this region.
Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as CHR, Hansen Holdings A/S, Lallemand Inc, Novus International, DSM, BASF SE, Alltech, ADM, Charoen Popkhand Foods, Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG, Croda International Plc, Sensient Technologies corporation, Deltachem.
Market Taxonomy
By Crop Type
- Grains and Cereals
- Pulses and Oilseeds
- Flower and ornamentals
- Commercial,
- Crops
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Other Crop Types
By Process
- Film Coating
- Encrusting
- Pelleting
By Form
- Powder
- Liquid
Crop Type
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
By Active Ingredients
- Protectants
- Phytoactive Promoters
- Other Active Ingredients
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Question Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Seed Coating Colorants Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
