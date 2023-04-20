Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.12 Billion by 2027 at a 4.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Size,Trends and Growth Opportunity, by Crop Type, by Process, by Form, by Active Ingredients, by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Seed Coating Colorants market was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand to USD 2.12 billion at a CAGR of 4.4 % during forecast period 2022-2027.



Seed Coating Colorants is a process in which seeds are chemically coated with fertilizers, repellents, and crop protection chemicals to improve seed quality.it protect the seed against pathogens and promotes rapid multiplication and timely supply of crops at lower costs.



Market Drivers



Seed coating colorants improves crop productivity and increase plant water holding capacity by reducing leaching losses and increases crop yield propelling the growth of market.



The growing demand agricultural industry because of growing population and decrease arable land and rising seed technological advancement boost the growth of seed coating colorants market. development of biodegradable seed coating technology to reduce environmental pollution expands the market.



Market Restraints



The Change in climatic conditions leads to low crop yield in under-irrigated areas hinders the growth of global Seed Coating Colorants market. Additionally,the unavailability of water supply reduces the crop yield restrain the market growth.



Regional Analysis



The Global Seed Coating Colorants market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA.

North America dominate the market due to increasing demand of disease resistant crops in this region.



Key Players



Various key players are listed in this report such as CHR, Hansen Holdings A/S, Lallemand Inc, Novus International, DSM, BASF SE, Alltech, ADM, Charoen Popkhand Foods, Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG, Croda International Plc, Sensient Technologies corporation, Deltachem.



Market Taxonomy

By Crop Type

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Flower and ornamentals

Commercial,

Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Crop Types

By Process

Film Coating

Encrusting

Pelleting

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Active Ingredients

Protectants

Phytoactive Promoters

Other Active Ingredients

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Seed Coating Colorants Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Outlook



5 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market, By Process



6 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market, By Crop Type



7 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market, By Form

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Form

7.2 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Share Analysis, By Form

7.3 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Size and Forecast, By Form

7.3.1 Powder

7.3.2 Liquid



8 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market, By Active Ingredients

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Active Ingredients

8.2 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Share Analysis, By Active Ingredients

8.3 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Size and Forecast, By Active Ingredients

8.3.1 Protectants

8.3.2 Phytoactive Promoters

8.3.3 Other Active Ingredients



9 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market, By Region

9.1 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.2 Global Seed Coating Colorants Market Size and Forecast, By Region



10 North America Seed Coating Colorants Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



11 Europe Seed Coating Colorants Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



12 Asia Pacific Seed Coating Colorants Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



13 Latin America Seed Coating Colorants Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



14 Middle East Seed Coating Colorants Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Competition Dashboard

15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

15.3 Key Development Strategies



16 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

CHR

Hansen Holdings A/S

Lallemand Inc

Novus International

DSM

BASF SE

Alltech

ADM

Charoen Popkhand Foods

Associated British Foods Plc

Cargill Incorporated

Bayer AG

Croda International Plc

Sensient Technologies corp

