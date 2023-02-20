Global Semi-trailer Market Report 2022 to 2031: Featuring ChassisKing, Great Dane, Schmitz Cargobull and Polar Tank Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semi-trailer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global semi-trailer market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global semi-trailer market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global semi-trailer market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

ChassisKing, Inc.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG

Great Dane

HYUNDAI Translead

Kogel Trailer GmbH

LAMBERET SAS

Schmitz Cargobull

Schwarzmuller Group

Shandong Arima group

Shandong Liang Shan Huayu Group

Wabash National Corporation

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Dorsey Trailer

MANAC INC.

Polar Tank

Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Market Size in Units, Value US$ Mn, 2017-2031

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunity

2.4. Market Factor Analysis

2.4.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.2. SWOT Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Scenario

2.6. Key Trend Analysis

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.8. Cost Structure Analysis

2.9. Profit Margin Analysis



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Semi-trailer Market



4. Global Semi-trailer Market, By Semi-trailer Type

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Semi-trailer Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Semi-trailer Type

4.2.1. Refrigerated Trailer

4.2.2. Flatbed Trailer

4.2.3. Dump Trailer

4.2.4. Dry Van

4.2.5. Curtain Trailer/ Stake Trailers

4.2.6. Tankers

4.2.7. Others



5. Global Semi-trailer Market, By Tonnage

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Semi-trailer Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Tonnage

5.2.1. Below 25 Tons

5.2.2. Between 25-50 Tons

5.2.3. Between 50-100 Tons

5.2.4. Above 100 Tons



6. Global Semi-trailer Market, By Axle

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Semi-trailer Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Axle

6.2.1. Less than 3 Axles

6.2.2. 3 to 4 Axles

6.2.3. More than 4 Axles



7. Global Semi-trailer Market, By End-use Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Semi-trailer Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By End-use Industry

7.2.1. Heavy Industry

7.2.2. Construction

7.2.3. Medical

7.2.4. Food & Beverage

7.2.5. Oil & Gas

7.2.6. Textile Industry

7.2.7. Others



8. Global Semi-trailer Market, by Region

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

8.2. Global Semi-trailer Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. South America

9. North America Semi-trailer Market

10. Europe Semi-trailer Market

11. Asia Pacific Semi-trailer Market

12. Middle East & Africa Semi-trailer Market

13. South America Semi-trailer Market

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2021

14.2. Company Analysis for each player (Company Overview, Company Footprints, Production Locations, Product Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share)



15. Company Profile/ Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/428kpy-trailer?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets