Global Semiconductor Devices Market Outlook 2022-2025 - The Convergence of IoT and Edge Intelligence will Drive the Adoption of Semiconductor Devices

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Devices Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductors industry registered growth in 2020 after declining by 12.0% in 2019. Growth in 2020 was attributed to the increasing sales of notebooks, tablets, and datacenter (DC) products.

This study aims to provide an outlook of the semiconductor devices market for 2022. It identifies emerging trends and growth opportunities across key end users and regions. Some important aspects - from a device standpoint - include evolving design, technology nodes, and materials across emerging applications such as AI, 5G, IoT, EVs, connected cars, and AVs.

In 2021 (and beyond), growth will be driven by the technology convergence of connectivity and AI/ML, which will be the core of product development activities across all verticals. The increased deployment of 5G, the rising adoption of 5G smartphones, the increasing electronics content in automotive, the migration to EVs and AVs, factory automation, and the proliferation of IoT devices in smart homes are key trends that will drive future market growth.



Smartphones and PCs, which were traditionally viewed as key indicators for semiconductor market performance, will not remain the sole indicators, going forward. Market participants will witness significant customer base expansion across several verticals (automotive, most importantly).

While the semiconductor devices market witnesses a surge in demand, the lack of sufficient capacity is restraining revenue realization opportunity in the short term. Beyond the demand-supply gap, the market also faces several challenges, including the geopolitical chaos and the skills shortage.



In such a scenario, it is important to understand the demand for semiconductor devices in the short term and the key growth opportunities from 2022 to 2025; as a result, stakeholders can develop strategies and action plans to accelerate growth.

The study also aims to understand the impact of the chip shortage, supply chain issues, and the impact of the US-China trade war. It highlights significant technological innovation across equipment, equipment subsystems, material, and technology nodes.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Will the semiconductor devices market grow in 2022 or will it witness a decline in demand?

What are the key underlying trends? What are the important market growth drivers?

Will the demand-supply gap ease in 2022?

How does the demand for end-user products impact market growth? How do the technological trends in end-user verticals impact growth?

Are new companies expected to enter this space?

Which verticals should be prioritized to realize short-term growth opportunities?

What are the key growth opportunities across different end-user verticals?

Are new semiconductor device classes emerging?

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment

Key Highlights

Key Challenges

Revenue Forecast

Top Predictions for 2022

The Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Semiconductor Devices Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Semiconductor Devices Market

COVID-19 Impact on Global GDP Growth (by Quarter)

COVID-19 Impact on GDP Growth for Key Regions and Countries (by Quarter)

COVID-19 Impact and Forecast GDP Growth for Key Regions

Impact of China's Energy Crisis on the Global Semiconductor Devices Market

Semiconductor Chip Shortage, 2021

Why did the Semiconductors Industry Land in this Scenario?

The Chip Shortage-Primarily due to the Large Demand-Supply Gap

How Long is the Chip Shortage Expected to Last?

Is Fab Capacity Addition the Only Way to Overcome the Chip Shortage?

Key Revenue Trends, 2022

Revenue by Sector, 2020-2022

Revenue by Region, 2021 and 2022

Revenue by Segment, 2018-2022

Key Predictions for 2022

Key Predictions for 2022

Prediction 1-High-volume Sales of Mid-level 5G-enabled Smartphones will be a Critical Growth Factor in 2022

Prediction 2-The Rising EV Adoption will Drive Semiconductors Industry Growth

Prediction 3-AVs will Increase Semiconductor Usage and Employ Advanced Technology Nodes

Prediction 4-The Convergence of IoT and Edge Intelligence will Drive the Adoption of Semiconductor Devices

Prediction 5-Dominance of NVMe, New Flash Technologies, and Rising Demand for HCI will Drive Opportunities in Accelerated Storage

Prediction 6-Industry 4.0 Implementation will not only Scale Demand for Semiconductors but will also Improve the Operational Efficiency of Fabs

Smartphone Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

Smartphone Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Companies to Watch out for

Key Companies

Key Trends

Personal Computing Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

Personal Computing Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Companies to Watch Out for

Key Companies

Datacenter Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

Datacenter Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

What Drives the Need to Scale Datacenters?

Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Companies to Watch Out for

Key Companies

Key Trends, Accelerated Storage

Networking Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

Networking Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Key Growth Opportunities for Small Cells, 2021-2025

Companies to Watch Out for

Key Companies

Key Trends, 6G

Consumer Electronics Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

Consumer Electronics Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Companies to Watch Out for

Key Companies

Key Technology Trends, Edge AI

Automotive Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

Automotive Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Companies to Watch Out for

Key Companies

Industrial Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

Industrial Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Companies to Watch Out for

Key Companies

Regional Predictions, 2022

2022 Predictions-North America: The United States

2022 Predictions-Europe (Including Israel)

2022 Predictions-Asia-Pacific: Japan and South Korea

and 2022 Predictions-Asia-Pacific: China

2022 Predictions-Asia-Pacific: Taiwan

2022 Predictions-Rest of Asia-Pacific

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Industry 4.0 Implementation to Reduce the Demand-Supply Gap

Growth Opportunity 2-Advancements in SSDs to Drive Storage Demand in Datacenters

Growth Opportunity 3-Development of Strategic Partnerships with Automotive Value Chain Stakeholders to Drive EV and AV Growth

Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3y3jj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets