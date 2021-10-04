Global Sensor Fusion Market Report 2021: Sensor Fusion Paves the Way for the Intelligent Devices Era

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sensor Fusion Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the importance of sensor fusion in today's era, factors driving and restricting their growth, competitor analysis, and future growth opportunities.

Sensors are an integral component found in most digital devices, from smartphones to intelligent vehicles. Industrial Internet of Things, smart cities and factories, autonomous cars, and telehealth create a need for sensor solutions that offer advanced data analytics for efficient usage of energy sources, improved health and safety, and environmental monitoring.

Combining data obtained from various sensors using fusion algorithms yields faster insights and provides sophisticated error-free analysis than data obtained from individual sensors.

Sensor fusion constantly deals with sensor outputs. As such, fusion algorithms must be aware of the sensor output type. The development of sensor components with more standardized outputs will lead to easy-to-install sensor fusion algorithms.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Sensor Fusion Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Sensor Fusion Technology - How Does it Work?

Technology Overview

Challenges and the Need for Sensor Fusion

Segmentation by Sensor Fusion Type

Market Forecast

Global Adoption Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Sensor Fusion Evolution and the Changing Landscape

Sensor Fusion Technology Enablers

3. Market Landscape

Key Market Participants

Stakeholders

Market Players' Functionality

Distribution Channel

Value-adding Supply Chain Participants

Participant Analysis - Stylaero AB

Participant Analysis - AImotive

Participant Analysis - Reivr

Participant Analysis - CEVA Inc.

Participant Analysis - BASELABS

Participant Analysis - Trieye

Business Models

Applications - Automotive

Applications - Healthcare

Applications - Industrial

Applications - Consumer Electronics

Predictions for 2021

Market Trends in 2021

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sensor Output Standardization for Plug-in Sensor Fusion

Growth Opportunity 2: Chip-level Changes in Sensor Fusion

Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Economies in Sensor Fusion

