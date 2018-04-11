Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Projected to Reach $614 Million by 2023 Growing at a CAGR of 9.1%

The global sepsis diagnostics market was valued at USD 396.6 million in 2018.

Factors such as rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe, increasing geriatric population, growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness, and high incidence of hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive the demand for sepsis diagnosis during the study period.

This report broadly segments the sepsis diagnostics market into technology, product, pathogen, method, test type, end user, and region.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into microbiology, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2017, the microbiology segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the wide use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.



On the basis of products, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. The blood culture media segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of blood culture testing as the standard diagnostic method for the diagnosis and identification of sepsis.



On the basis of methods, the sepsis diagnostic market is categorized into two segments, namely, conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. The automated diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Accurate detection of positive blood cultures, quick turnaround time, and reduced risk of contamination is contributing to the growth of this segment.



On the basis of test type, the sepsis diagnostics market is further segmented into laboratory tests and point-of-care tests. The laboratory tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high use of conventional blood culture tests for sepsis diagnosis, lack of awareness about POC sepsis diagnostic tests, and low cost of laboratory testing services.



The sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of pathogens is segmented into bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and other infectious pathogens (viral and parasitic infection). The bacterial sepsis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of bacterial sepsis cases and increasing number of surgical procedures.



The sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of end user is segmented into hospitals and pathology & reference laboratories. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of initiatives taken by hospitals for sepsis diagnosis coupled with the prevalence of sepsis across the globe.



The report covers the sepsis diagnostics market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018, due to the growing prevalence of sepsis, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.



The major players of the market are bioMrieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Markets Covered

1.4.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.1.4 Bottom-Up Approach

2.1.5 Top-Down Approach

2.1.6 Research Design

2.1.7 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.1.8 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sepsis Diagnostics: Market Overview

4.2 Sepsis Diagnostic Market, By Technology

4.3 Geographic Analysis: Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product and Region

4.4 Sepsis Diagnostic Market, By Pathogen

4.5 Sepsis Diagnostic Market, By Method

4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Sepsis in the Adult Population

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Sepsis in Neonates

5.2.1.2 Growing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.4 Increasing Burden of Pneumonia

5.2.1.5 Influx of Novel Sepsis Diagnostic Products

5.2.1.6 Rising Initiatives to Increase the Awareness and Drive the Adoption of Sepsis Diagnostic Tests

5.2.1.7 Funding for Sepsis-Related Research Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Established Reimbursement Policies for Sepsis

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Automated Diagnostic Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Rapid Diagnostic/POC Techniques for Early Sepsis Diagnosis

5.2.3.2 Evolution of Novel Biomarkers for Sepsis Diagnosis

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standard Protocols and Awareness for Sepsis Diagnosis and Treatment

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals



6 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microbiology

6.3 Molecular Diagnostics

6.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.3.2 Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization

6.3.3 Microarrays

6.3.4 Syndromic Panel-Based Testing

6.4 Immunoassay

6.5 Flow Cytometry

6.6 Microfluidics

6.7 Biomarkers



7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Instruments

7.3 Blood Culture Media

7.4 Assays & Reagents

7.5 Software



8 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Conventional Diagnostics

8.3 Automated Diagnostics



9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Pathogen

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bacterial Sepsis

9.2.1 Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis

9.2.2 Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis

9.3 Fungal Sepsis

9.4 Other Pathogens



10 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Laboratory Tests

10.3 Point-Of-Care Tests



11 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospitals

11.3 Pathology & Reference Laboratories



12 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.3 UK

12.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Latin America

12.5.2 Middle East & Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals, 2015-2017

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations, 2015-2018

13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Biomrieux

14.2 T2 Biosystems

14.3 Luminex

14.4 Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

14.5 Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.)

14.6 Danaher

14.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.8 Bruker

14.9 Abbott

14.10 Immunexpress

14.11 Response Biomedical

14.12 Axis-Shield Diagnostics

14.13 Cytosorbents

14.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Europe

14.15 EKF Diagnostics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b2jzg8/global_sepsis?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sepsis-diagnostics-market-projected-to-reach-614-million-by-2023-growing-at-a-cagr-of-9-1-300628153.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

