Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Projected to Reach $614 Million by 2023 Growing at a CAGR of 9.1%

The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, Product, Method, Test Type, Pathogen, End-User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sepsis diagnostics market was valued at USD 396.6 million in 2018.
Factors such as rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe, increasing geriatric population, growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness, and high incidence of hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive the demand for sepsis diagnosis during the study period.
This report broadly segments the sepsis diagnostics market into technology, product, pathogen, method, test type, end user, and region.
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into microbiology, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2017, the microbiology segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the wide use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.
On the basis of products, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. The blood culture media segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of blood culture testing as the standard diagnostic method for the diagnosis and identification of sepsis.
On the basis of methods, the sepsis diagnostic market is categorized into two segments, namely, conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. The automated diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Accurate detection of positive blood cultures, quick turnaround time, and reduced risk of contamination is contributing to the growth of this segment.
On the basis of test type, the sepsis diagnostics market is further segmented into laboratory tests and point-of-care tests. The laboratory tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high use of conventional blood culture tests for sepsis diagnosis, lack of awareness about POC sepsis diagnostic tests, and low cost of laboratory testing services.
The sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of pathogens is segmented into bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and other infectious pathogens (viral and parasitic infection). The bacterial sepsis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of bacterial sepsis cases and increasing number of surgical procedures.
The sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of end user is segmented into hospitals and pathology & reference laboratories. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostic market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of initiatives taken by hospitals for sepsis diagnosis coupled with the prevalence of sepsis across the globe.
The report covers the sepsis diagnostics market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018, due to the growing prevalence of sepsis, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.
The major players of the market are bioMrieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Markets Covered
1.4.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology
2.1.4 Bottom-Up Approach
2.1.5 Top-Down Approach
2.1.6 Research Design
2.1.7 Market Data Validation and Triangulation
2.1.8 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Sepsis Diagnostics: Market Overview
4.2 Sepsis Diagnostic Market, By Technology
4.3 Geographic Analysis: Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product and Region
4.4 Sepsis Diagnostic Market, By Pathogen
4.5 Sepsis Diagnostic Market, By Method
4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Sepsis in the Adult Population
5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Sepsis in Neonates
5.2.1.2 Growing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
5.2.1.4 Increasing Burden of Pneumonia
5.2.1.5 Influx of Novel Sepsis Diagnostic Products
5.2.1.6 Rising Initiatives to Increase the Awareness and Drive the Adoption of Sepsis Diagnostic Tests
5.2.1.7 Funding for Sepsis-Related Research Activities
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Established Reimbursement Policies for Sepsis
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Automated Diagnostic Devices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Rapid Diagnostic/POC Techniques for Early Sepsis Diagnosis
5.2.3.2 Evolution of Novel Biomarkers for Sepsis Diagnosis
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standard Protocols and Awareness for Sepsis Diagnosis and Treatment
5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals
6 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microbiology
6.3 Molecular Diagnostics
6.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction
6.3.2 Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization
6.3.3 Microarrays
6.3.4 Syndromic Panel-Based Testing
6.4 Immunoassay
6.5 Flow Cytometry
6.6 Microfluidics
6.7 Biomarkers
7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Instruments
7.3 Blood Culture Media
7.4 Assays & Reagents
7.5 Software
8 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Method
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conventional Diagnostics
8.3 Automated Diagnostics
9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Pathogen
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bacterial Sepsis
9.2.1 Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis
9.2.2 Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis
9.3 Fungal Sepsis
9.4 Other Pathogens
10 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Test Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Laboratory Tests
10.3 Point-Of-Care Tests
11 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals
11.3 Pathology & Reference Laboratories
12 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 France
12.3.3 UK
12.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 Rest of the World
12.5.1 Latin America
12.5.2 Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals, 2015-2017
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations, 2015-2018
13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Biomrieux
14.2 T2 Biosystems
14.3 Luminex
14.4 Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)
14.5 Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.)
14.6 Danaher
14.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.8 Bruker
14.9 Abbott
14.10 Immunexpress
14.11 Response Biomedical
14.12 Axis-Shield Diagnostics
14.13 Cytosorbents
14.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Europe
14.15 EKF Diagnostics
