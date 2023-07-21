Global Shoe Deodorizers Market Estimated to Reach US$210.3 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8%

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shoe Deodorizers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Shoe Deodorizers estimated at US$113.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$210.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Spray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$101.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Shoe Deodorizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Shoe Deodorizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

