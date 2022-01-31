Global Single-use Pumps Market Report 2021: Technology Breakthrough in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing to Boost the Adoption of Single-use Technology

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single-use Pumps Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides an overview of the growth drivers and restraints concerning single-use pumps and technologies. It also provides the revenue opportunity for the total market and breakdowns by various product segments, industry verticals, and regions.

The study also offers a short analysis of the competitive mapping to understand the existing market landscape and opportunities available for OEMs. Additionally, a brief snapshot of the voice-of-the-customer based on interviews conducted has been presented in this research. The intent is to highlight the current pulse of the market towards single-use pumps and technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the rapid scaling up of production activities in the pharmaceutical industry. An increase in the number of FDA approvals in biologics has further accelerated biopharmaceutical production, particularly in North America and Asia. With a boom in biopharmaceuticals anticipated in the next 5 to 7 years, the demand for single-use solutions, such as pumps, bioreactors, mixers, tubing, connectors, consumables, and other instrumentation is expected to increase significantly.

The cost and time efficiencies achieved with single-use pumps and other single-use technologies offer an optimistic growth outlook, particularly for the pharmaceutical industry. The demand for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is becoming more pronounced and is expected to further accelerate the usage of the single-use solution.



This study identified, analyzed, and evaluated the existing and upcoming trends impacting the global single-use pumps and technologies market. The study offers insights into the growth prospects for single-use pump manufacturers for the next 5 years. It also discusses the product, market, and technology growth opportunities impacting the industry's future.

Three major growth opportunities are likely to influence single-use manufacturers' market positions in the future.

They are:

Technology breakthrough in cell and gene therapy manufacturing to boost the adoption of single-use technology

Standardization of next-generation biologics to stimulate the demand for single-use technology in manufacturing

Cost-efficiency of the laser-activated single-use micropump to promote the adoption of single-use pumps

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Single-use Pumps (SUPs) and Single-use Technology (SUT)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SUPs and SUT

Global SUPs, Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for SUT

Key Growth Metrics for SUPs

Growth Drivers for SUT

Growth Restraints for SUT

Growth Drivers and Restraints for SUPs

SUPs, Growth Drivers Explained

SUPs, Growth Restraints Explained

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast, SUT

Percent Revenue by Segment, SUT

Revenue Forecast Analysis, SUT

Revenue Forecast, SUPs

Revenue Forecast Analysis, SUPs

Percent Revenue by Region, SUPs

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, SUPs

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical, SUPs

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, SUPs

Competitive Landscape

List of Market Participants by Segment, SUT

3. Market Overview, SUT

SUT, Market Evolution

SS Versus SUT

Cost of Manufacturing in Upstream Bioprocessing

Mergers and Acquisitions, SUT

Company Profile - Levitronix

Company Profile - PumpCell

4. Voice of Customer, SUPs and SUT

SUT, Adoption across Value Chain

Usage of SUT in Biopharma Manufacturing

Roadblocks for Increased Adoption of SUT

Customer Feedback, Selected Quotes from Interviews

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, SUPs and SUT

Growth Opportunity 1 - Technology Breakthrough in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing to Boost Adoption of SUT

Growth Opportunity 2 - Standardization of Next-generation Biologics to Stimulate Demand for SUT in Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Cost-efficiency of Laser-activated SU-micropump to Promote Adoption of SUP

Companies Mentioned

PumpCell

Levitronix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec75wg

