Global Slewing Bearing Market 2018-2023: Key Players for the $6.3 Bn Market are Rollix, SKF and Kaydon Bearings

The slewing bearing market was valued at US$4.684 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period to reach US$6.364 billion by 2023.



Slewing bearing is a large sized bearing specifically designed to accommodate oscillation movement. Slewing bearing is used in various application such as excavator, truck crane, aerial platform vehicle, and Ferris vehicle among others. Increasing focus towards efficiency of machinery to enhance the overall productivity and margins of an enterprise is increasing the demand for slewing bearing among the end users.



Availability of a good number of manufacturers and service providers in the market is fuelling the adoption of these solutions among the end users. Continuous improvements in design of these bearings, brought about by heavy investments into research and development by major market players, are increasing the efficiency of these solutions, which is further fuelling their adoptions among the end-users, thus augmenting the market growth.



North America and Europe hold a significant share in this market on account of mature industries in these regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a rapid growth over the projected period. This growth will majorly be attributed to increasing investments by industry players in this region.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the slewing bearing market.



Key industry players profiled as part of this report are Rollix, SKF and Kaydon Bearings among others.



Segmentation:



Segments covered under the slewing bearing market report are as below:



By Gear Types

Internal Gear

External Gear

Un geared

By Design:

Cross Roller Slewing Ring Bearing

Bi-angular roller or Taper

Single-row Four Point Contact Ball Slewing Ring Bearing

Four and eight point contact ball

Three-row Roller Slewing Ring Bearings

Double-row Ball Slewing Ring Bearings

By Application:s

Medical Equipment

Radar

Excavation Industry

Construction Industry

Wind Turbines

Others

By Geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Others

Middle East and Africa

and UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Others



