Global Slide Stainers Market Report to 2029: Rise in Chronic Disease Prevalence and Increasing Laboratory Automation Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Slide Stainers Market Analysis by Technology, by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising healthcare costs, an increasing geriatric population, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, and increasing laboratory automation are some of the primary market drivers.

However, the excise duty implementation by the US Government is expected to restrain the market growth.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The huge proportion of the North American slide stainers market may be attributed to the region's well-developed healthcare system, convenient access to technologically sophisticated instruments, and the presence of major important players.

The application of excise tax by the US government is projected to impede market growth throughout the projection period. However, a lack of qualified technicians and product recalls are projected to limit market growth throughout the projection period.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the slide stainers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Group (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Hardy Diagnostics (US). General Data Company (US), BioGenex (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Agilent (US), and Danaher (US).

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including technology, product, and end-user from 2022-2029.

Technology (Revenue, USD Million)

Cytology

Hematoxylin, and Eosin

Hematology

Immunohistochemistry

Microbiology

In Situ Hybridization

Special Stains

Product (Revenue, USD Million)

Consumables & Accessories

Equipment

Reagents

End User (Revenue, USD Million)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

