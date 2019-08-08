Global Smart Agriculture Market to 2025
Smart Agriculture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 12.4%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Precision Farming, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Precision Farming will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.3% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$703.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$794.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Precision Farming will reach a market size of US$390.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Ag Leader Technology
- Agco Corporation
- Agjunction
- Agribotix Llc
- Agrivi
- Amaizz Advance Agricultural Ltd.
- Cainthus
- Cropmetrics
- Dickey-John
- Dairymaster Usa
- Delaval
- Deere & Company
- Gea Group Ag
- Geosys
- Granular
- Hexagon Agriculture
- Prospera Technologies Ltd.
- Raven Industries, Inc.
- Teejet Technologies
- Tevatronic
- The Climate Corporation
- The Yield Lab
- Topcon Positioning Systems
- Trimble
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smart Agriculture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Precision Farming (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Livestock Monitoring (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Fish Farming (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Smart Greenhouse (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Smart Agriculture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Precision Farming (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Livestock Monitoring (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Fish Farming (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Smart Greenhouse (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Offering) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Smart Agriculture Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Precision Farming (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Livestock Monitoring (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Fish Farming (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Smart Greenhouse (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Offering) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
