Global Smart Agriculture Market to 2025

Smart Agriculture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 12.4%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Precision Farming, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Precision Farming will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.3% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$703.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$794.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Precision Farming will reach a market size of US$390.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include

Ag Leader Technology

Agco Corporation

Agjunction

Agribotix Llc

Agrivi

Amaizz Advance Agricultural Ltd.

Cainthus

Cropmetrics

Dickey-John

Dairymaster Usa

Delaval

Deere & Company

Gea Group Ag

Geosys

Granular

Hexagon Agriculture

Prospera Technologies Ltd.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Teejet Technologies

Tevatronic

The Climate Corporation

The Yield Lab

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Agriculture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Precision Farming (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Livestock Monitoring (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Fish Farming (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Smart Greenhouse (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Agriculture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Precision Farming (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Livestock Monitoring (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Fish Farming (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Smart Greenhouse (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Agriculture Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Precision Farming (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Livestock Monitoring (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Fish Farming (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Smart Greenhouse (Type) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Hardware (Offering) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

for 2019 & 2025 Software (Offering) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Services (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



