Global Smart City Sensor Technologies Market Report 2020: Acoustic Sensors, Lidar Sensors, Radar Sensors, 3D Camera Sensors, Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Flow and Gas Sensors

"Opportunities for Emerging Sensor Technologies Impacting the Future of Smart Cities" highlights the impact of key sensor technologies leveraged for creating a connected city ecosystem.

It also offers insights on individual technologies, key global stakeholders, and industry initiatives leading to developments in technologies enabling smart cities.

The scope of the research service is limited to sensor technologies enabling smart cities such as acoustic, lidar, radar, 3D camera sensors, environmental sensors, flow sensors, gas sensors, humidity and temperature sensors and also addresses adoption scenarios in key smart cities across the globe.

Digitization and IoT advancements are driving the adoption of sensor technologies extensively for the development of smart cities. There is an observed shift from restricting adoption of the technology to just homes and buildings which is moving towards more large-scale adoption across cities.

While integrated sensor networks are key to driving the technological transformation of traditional cities, they are aptly supported by key enabling technologies such as AI and edge and cloud computing as well as high-speed Internet networks. Developments in smart cities are also laying emphasis on the adoption of a shared centralized network which will eliminate any problems of interoperability and also focus on advancements in cybersecurity that will prevent hacking of data collected from sensors.

Further, sensor advancements which are leading to the development of advanced acoustic, radar, and lidar sensors are finding more applications in the development of a smart city apart from several traditional sensor technologies such as environmental, gas, flow and grid sensors.

Key questions addressed in the research service include the following:

What are the various sensor technologies deployed in the development of smart cities?

What are the factors influencing the adoption of sensors and aiding technologies for the development of smart cities?

What is the impact of adoption of sensors for smart cities?

What are the industry initiatives driving the adoption of sensors for smart cities?

What are the future growth opportunities and what is the way forward for smart city sensor technologies?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Advancements in Sensor Technologies Help Transform Cities

1.5 Strategic Partnerships and Government Efforts are Creating Growth Opportunities for Smart Cities



2.0 Sensors for Smart Cities - Technology Landscape and Status Review

2.1 Sensors Play a Vital Role in Conceptualization of Smart Cities

2.2 Environmental Monitoring and Smart Buildings are Key Application Areas of Sensors in Smart Cities

2.3 Classification of Sensor Technologies Based on Means of Detection

2.4 Types of Sensors used in Smart City Development based on the Inputs Measured



3.0 Value Chain Analysis of Sensor Deployments in a Smart City

3.1 Value Chain of Smart City Architecture Showcasing Sensor Applications

3.2 Process Flow and Value Chain Analysis of Smart City Architecture



4.0 SWOT Analysis and Growth Drivers & Challenges Impacting Sensor Adoption and Smart City Developments

4.1 SWOT Analysis of the Adoption of Sensor Technologies for Smart City Development

4.2 Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges, and Impact Assessment

4.3 Adoption of Sensors in a Smart City Can Lead to Sustainable, Robust and Efficient Infrastructure

4.4 Scalability, High Energy Consumption, and Interoperability are Key Challenges Hindering Sensor Adoption in Smart Cities



5.0 Assessment of Industry Best Practices and Recent Initiatives

5.1 Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Pave the Way for Smart City Developments

5.2 Sensor-enabled Street Light Network Improves Traffic Management

5.3 R&D Aids Development of a Technology Map for Deployments of Optical Sensors in Smart Cities



6.0 Smart City Implementation Case Scenario

6.1 Integration of Voice-based AI Platform with Sensors Aids in Personalized Services

6.2 Acoustic Sensor Deployments across Time and Space Aid in Monitoring Noise Levels in the City

6.3 Integration of Lidar Sensors and 3D Camera Sensors Aids Creation of an Intelligent Surveillance Infrastructure

6.4 Sustainable Smart City Utilizes Sensors for Traffic Management and Environmental Monitoring



7.0 Companies to Action

7.1 Stakeholder Initiatives - Innovations in Acoustic Sensing

7.2 Stakeholder Initiatives - Innovations in Environmental Monitoring

7.3 Stakeholder Initiatives - Innovations in lidar and radar sensors

7.4 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Other Sensor Technologies Enabling Smart Cities



8.0 Impact of COVID19 on Smart Cities

8.1 Smart Cities are Coping with the Covid-19 Situation through Deployment of Sensors and AI



9.0 Analysis of Patent Trends

9.1 Patent Publication Trends in Smart City Infrastructure and Architecture Show an Increasing Focus on Technology Advancement



10.0 Growth Opportunities of Sensor Technologies Enabling Smart Cities of the Future

10.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Potential

10.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Convergence

10.3 Growth Opportunity 3: R&D Investment



11.0 Industry Contacts

