Global Smart Cooktops Market Report to 2027 - by Type, Number of Burners, Distribution Channel and Region

The global smart cooktops market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smart devices and rising awareness about the use of smart cooktops. Smart cooktops can be connected with smart dishwashers, smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, and other smart devices.

Advancements in technology to enhance the cooking experience and growing need for connectivity are positively impacting the global smart cooktops market. Growing disposable income and changing lifestyle preferences in developing economies are fueling the growth of the global smart cooktops market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization activities and launch of initiatives for transformation and the construction of smart cities by the leading authorities are anticipated to propel the growth of the global smart cooktops market during the forecast period.

Growing investments by market players in research and development activities for the development of innovative technologies and introduction of smart products with user-friendly features are driving the growth of global smart cooktops market. Smart cooktops provide a cost-effective solution to consumers and offer several advantages over conventional cooktops, which is expected to boost the growth of the global smart cooktops market in the forecast period.

Emergence of a variety of models of smart cooktops that include features like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, remote setting of functions, voice-activated assistants, etc. Growing interest in cooking as a result of rising awareness through cooking shows is driving consumers' interest in buying high-end kitchen equipment, thereby contemplating consumers to choose smart cooktops market.



The global smart cooktops market is segmented by type, number of burners, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global smart cooktops market due to the early adoption of advanced technology by the region's population and major market players.



Major players operating in the smart cooktops market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., GE Appliances, a Haier company, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux Home Products, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., BuzzFeed, Inc. (one Top), etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart cooktops market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart cooktops market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global smart cooktops market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart cooktops market

To identify drivers and challenges for global smart cooktops market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global smart cooktops market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global smart cooktops market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global smart cooktops market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Sources of Information

4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Smart Cooktops Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Gas Cooktop, Induction Cooktop, Hybrid Cooktop)

5.2.2. By Number of Burners (Below 3, 3-4, More than 4)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2021)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Smart Cooktops Market Outlook

7. Europe Smart Cooktops Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Smart Cooktops Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Smart Cooktops Market Outlook



10. South America Smart Cooktops Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Company Details

13.1.2. Financials (As reported)

13.1.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.1.4. Pricing of Target Products

13.1.5. Market positioning

13.2. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.3. GE Appliances, a Haier company

13.4. BSH Home Appliances Corporation

13.5. Whirlpool Corporation

13.6. Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

13.7. LG Electronics Inc.

13.8. BuzzFeed, Inc. (one Top)



14. Strategic Recommendations



