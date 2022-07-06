Global Smart Drugs & Pills Market to Reach $12.99 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.41%

Jul 06, 2022, 11:30 ET
The Global Smart Drugs & Pills Market size was estimated at USD 4,262.38 million in 2021, USD 5,124.99 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.41% to reach USD 12,993.72 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Drugs & Pills to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Target Area, the market was studied across Esophagus, Large Intestine, Small Intestine, and Stomach.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Research Institutes.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, and Patient Monitoring.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Smart Drugs & Pills market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.
