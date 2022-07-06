Global Smart Drugs & Pills Market to Reach $12.99 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.41%

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Drugs & Pills Market Research Report by Target Area (Esophagus, Large Intestine, and Small Intestine), End User, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Drugs & Pills Market size was estimated at USD 4,262.38 million in 2021, USD 5,124.99 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.41% to reach USD 12,993.72 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Smart Drugs & Pills to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Target Area, the market was studied across Esophagus, Large Intestine, Small Intestine, and Stomach.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Research Institutes.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, and Patient Monitoring.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Smart Drugs & Pills market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increased preference for less complex and painful diagnostic examinations with minimally invasive surgeries

5.1.1.2. Increasing popularity of smart drug to achieve cognitive enhancement

5.1.1.3. Rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and colon cancer

5.1.1.4. Proactive approach to cure the potential illness

5.1.1.5. Technological advancements in capsule endoscopes

5.1.1.6. Increased R&D investments in developing smart pills

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Ethical and social constraints

5.1.2.2. Potential health risk

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rise in technological advances pertaining to smart pills such as bioelectronics, availability of microprocessors, micro-cameras, miniaturization,

5.1.3.2. Rapid development in the smart drugs and pills development process

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulations regarding the increased use of these devices

5.1.4.2. High cost associated with the ingestible sensors



6. Smart Drugs & Pills Market, by Target Area

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Esophagus

6.3. Large Intestine

6.4. Small Intestine

6.5. Stomach



7. Smart Drugs & Pills Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Diagnostic Centers

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Research Institutes



8. Smart Drugs & Pills Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Capsule Endoscopy

8.3. Drug Delivery

8.4. Patient Monitoring



9. Americas Smart Drugs & Pills Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Smart Drugs & Pills Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Drugs & Pills Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario



Companies Mentioned

Acamp

Bio-Images Research Limited

Boston Scientific Corporation

CapsoVision, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Given Imaging, Inc.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG

Medimetrics S.A. de C.V.

MediSafe

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Pentax Medical Company

Proteus Digital Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3mfcq

