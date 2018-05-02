Global Smart Grids Infrastructure Market, 2018-2030 - Evolution of Automation Technologies Have Impacted Several Industries; Electric Utilities are not an Exception

The Smart Grids Infrastructure Market, 2018 - 2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for smart grids. The focus of this study is on the smart grids infrastructure, equipment, modules / components / systems offered by different players. The field is backed by grants / investments from various government agencies and is characterized by the presence of several well-established companies.

With growing electricity consumption, the peak electricity demand is expected to increase manifold by 2050. It is believed that, owing to their intelligence features, smart grids have the potential to reduce the projected peak demand increases by up to 24% across some of the major regions of the world. This is because sensors in smart grids can detect peak load in advance and divert surplus supply from low demand areas to meet the peak requirements in a particular region. Moreover, with countries having ambitious renewable energy targets, it is important to ensure that a compatible infrastructure is put in place in parallel.

Several geographies across the world have already recognized the need of upgrading to smart grids and have taken initiatives to encourage this transition. The US, for instance, allocated USD 4.5 billion initially towards grid modernization; the investment increased over the years under the American Recovery Reinvestment Act of 2009. In Europe, the European Technology Platform (ETP) SmartGrids was formalized in 2005 to create a vision for the European networks till 2020 and beyond. A recent 2017 report by Joint Research Centre (JRC) included 950 smart grid projects (R&D and demonstration) across Europe; across these, a total of EUR 5 billion has been invested.



Emerging economies are also planning to upgrade existing systems to smart grids. The ambitious renewable energy targets of countries such as China and India are expected to drive the smart grids market in the future. In China, the government announced an investment of USD 96 billion between 2010 and 2020 to accelerate smart grids deployment. Similarly, in India, several pilot stage smart grid projects are underway.



Smart Grids are expected to play a pivotal role in clean energy initiatives. Specifically, smart meters are amongst the most focused infrastructures across several countries. In the US, more than 75 million smart meters had been installed by 2017. In addition, the EU has set a target of replacing at least 80% (~ 245 million) of the conventional electricity meters with smart meters by 2020. In fact, it is reported that Sweden, Finland, Italy and Luxembourg have already reached full deployment. The EU Smart Grids Task Force believes that the planned rollout of smart meters and smart grids has the potential to reduce carbon emissions in the EU by 9%.

One of the key objectives of the study was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. We looked at the likely future investments to be made in the key geographies (the US, the EU, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Russia, Singapore, India and UAE). Based on this, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the long term, for the period of 2018 - 2030. Considering the uncertainties related to the investments and political influence across the geographies, and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, representing the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



Discovery of Electricity: A Historical Timeline

Modern Day Electricity Grids

Smart Grids: A Giant Leap in Infrastructure

Pre-requisites for a Smart Grid

4. SMART GRIDS: REGULATORY STANDARDS AND COMPLIANCE



The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

Regulatory Standards in the US

Regulatory Standards in Europe

Regulatory Standards in China

Regulatory Standards in Japan

Regulatory Standards in India

Regulatory Standards in Australia

5. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE



6. COMPANY PROFILES



ABB

Aclara Technologies

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Circutor

Eaton

Energy Care

General Electric

Honeywell

Itron

Landis+Gyr

L&T Power

PowerCom

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Labs (SEL)

Siemens

Smart Wires

Trilliant Networks

Trispectra Innovation

Wemworld

7. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS



Methodology

Peer Groups

8. MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS



Market Attractiveness Analysis: Methodology

Market Attractiveness Analysis: Summary

Key Takeaways

9. MARKET FORECAST



Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

Overall Smart Grid Infrastructure Market, 2018-2030

Smart Grid Infrastructure Market: Distribution by Type of Equipment

Smart Grid Infrastructure Market: Distribution by Regions

10. GLOBAL SMART GRID INITIATIVES: AN OVERVIEW



Smart Grid Projects in North America

Smart Grids Projects in the EU

Smart Grids Projects in Rest of the World

Key Takeaways

11. CONCLUSION



Evolution of Automation Technologies Have Impacted Several Industries; Electric Utilities are not an Exception

With Growing Focus on Making the Electric Grid Smart, Several Companies, Ranging from Small/Mid-Sized to Large Enterprises, are Providing Innovative Smart Grid Technologies

Several Large Enterprises are Acting as One-Stop Shops for Deployment of Smart Grids

At Present, the US and Europe are Leading the Efforts, Offering a Plethora of Opportunities for Stakeholders

are Leading the Efforts, Offering a Plethora of Opportunities for Stakeholders Driven by Investments from Governments Across Many Countries, the Market is Expected to Grow Significantly in the Coming Years

With the Steadily Increasing Load on the Electricity Grids, Smart Grids Will Remain the Go-To Option for Long Term

12. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS



Emmanuel Albert , CEO, Trispectra Innovation

, CEO, Trispectra Innovation Fulvio Ferrari , Founding Partner, Wemworld

, Founding Partner, Wemworld Jenny Erwin , Business Development Manager, Smart Wires

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



