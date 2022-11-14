Global Smart Mugs Market Report 2022: Featuring Ember, Cauldryn, Glowstone, Burnout, Muggo, Geezo & OHOM

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Mugs Market, Type, Material Type, End-use, Capacity, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart mugs market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to rapid technological advancements, and increasing purchasing power of the consumers.

Moreover, the hectic working schedules and increasing working population across the globe is further adding to the demand for smart mugs. In addition to this, with the increase in working women population and the need for instant drinks is strengthening the market for smart mugs. Moreover, smart mugs prepare the beverage in a real quick time along with maintaining its quality and taste. Smart mugs have flavored materials print on their surface and activate the flavor when the consumer adds water or any other liquid such as milk or soda and the added liquid is converted into a flavored drink.



This device is being considered as a scientific breakthrough in the food and beverage industry. It comes with a wide range of flavors such as berry blast, tropical punch and green tea lemon, raspberry lemonade etc. Furthermore, smart mugs help in tracking down the calories or grams that the consumer has consumed.



In addition to this, with the growing informed consumer base, the demand for products made from natural fibers is increasing.



Besides this, the increasing demand for on-the-go beverages by the gym enthusiasts and sport players is augmenting the need for smart mugs. In addition, the wide availability of smart mugs on the e-commerce platform is creating a positive outlook for the market. The online retail channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping alternative for individuals where they are offered several lucrative discounts and cashbacks as well. Moreover, the key market players are extensively focusing on gaining traction from the millennial and gen Z by launching innovative and portable smart mugs. As a result, the global market for smart mugs is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period.



Report Scope



Global Smart Mugs Market, by Type:

Wired

Non-Wired

Global Smart Mugs Market, by Material:

Ceramic

Porcelain'

Stainless Stell

Others

Global Smart Mugs Market, by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Global Smart Mugs Market, by End-users:

Household

Commercial

Global Smart Mugs Market, by Capacity:

Less than 400 ml,

Between 401-750 ml

More Than 750 ml

Global Smart Mugs Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America .

Companies Mentioned

Ember

Cauldryn

Glowstone

Burnout

Muggo

Geezo

OHOM

