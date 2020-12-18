Global Smart Parking Market to 2024 by System Type, Sensor Technology, Component, Vertical, Solution, Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Parking Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart parking market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the smart parking market looks promising with opportunities in the ultrasonic, radar, and image sensor markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing traffic congestion, development of smart parking infrastructure, stringent government regulations, easy accessibility of smart parking systems, and increased consumer preference towards comfort and luxury.



A total 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the smart parking market report then read this report.

Some of the smart parking companies profiled in this report include Robert Bosch, Continental, Aisin Seiki, Valeo, Siemens, Xerox Corporation, and Cubic Corporation, and others.



Some of the features of Global Smart Parking Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global smart parking market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by system type, sensor technology, component, vertical, solution, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by system type, sensor technology, component, vertical, solution, and region. Regional analysis: Global smart parking market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global smart parking market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart parking in the global smart parking market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart parking in the global smart parking market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart parking in the global smart parking market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart parking in the global smart parking market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart parking market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the smart parking market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the smart parking market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this smart parking market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the smart parking market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the smart parking market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this smart parking market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart parking area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this, smart parking market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Smart Parking Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Smart Parking Market by System Type

3.3.1: Guided Park Assist

3.3.2: Smart Parking

3.4: Global Smart Parking Market by Sensor Technology

3.4.1: Ultrasonic Sensor

3.4.2: Radar Sensor

3.4.3: Image Sensor

3.5: Global Smart Parking Market by Component

3.5.1: Parking Sensors

3.5.2: Steering Angle Sensors

3.5.3: Display Units

3.5.4: ECUs

3.6: Global Smart Parking Market by Vertical

3.6.1: Government

3.6.2: Commercial

3.6.3: Corporate Institutions

3.6.4: Transport Facilities

3.7: Global Smart Parking Market by Solution

3.7.1: Security & Surveillance

3.7.2: Valet Parking Management

3.7.3: Parking Reservation Management

3.7.4: License Plate Recognition



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Smart Parking Market by Region

4.2: North American Smart Parking Market

4.2.1: Market by System Type: Guided Park Assist, and Smart Parking

4.2.2: Market by Sensor Technology: Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor, and Image Sensor

4.2.3: Market by Component: Parking Sensors, Steering Angle Sensors, Display Units, and ECUs

4.2.4: Market by Vertical: Government, Commercial, Corporate Institutions, and Transport Facilities

4.2.5: Market by Solution: Security & Surveillance, Valet Parking Management, Parking Reservation Management, and License Plate Recognition

4.2.6: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Smart Parking Market

4.4: APAC Smart Parking Market

4.5: ROW Smart Parking Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Parking Market by System Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Parking Market by Sensor Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Parking Market by Component

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Parking Market by Vertical

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Parking Market by Solution

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Parking Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Parking Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Parking Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Smart Parking Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Robert Bosch

7.2: Continental

7.3: Aisin Seiki

7.4: Valeo

7.5: Siemens

7.6: Xerox Corporation

7.7: Cubic Corporation



