Global Smoking Accessory Markets, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2023-2027: Easy Availability of Smoking Accessories on Online Channels Bodes well for the Sector

Global smoking accessories market is expected to grow at an impressive rate on account of the growing demand for vaporizers due to their portability and ability to filter out tar from herbs while they are being burned.

The market for smoking accessories is driven by the rising usage of smoking accessories, which enhance the quality of herbs after burning and give users a better smoking experience.

Additionally, rising demand for alternative herbs that are inhaled as a healthy practice is driving demand for and use of smoking accessories. For instance, SMOK, which is a China-based company, offers the IGEE A1 model of the vaporizer with a wide range of features such as a mouthpiece, pod, filling port, LED indicator, type-C port, and coil head.



The rising smoking culture among the younger generation along with an increasing number of smoking cafes and bars in various countries are fueling the market growth.

The rising demand for smoking accessories in developing nations is expected to increase market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the ease of availability of smoking accessories is also a factor in the growth of the market.



Introduction of Different Flavors in Smoking Accessories



The introduction of various flavored water pipe tobacco, including sweet, fruity, chocolate, menthol, spicy, etc., has increased the popularity of water pipe smoking among all age groups of consumers.

The misconception of using a waterpipe to smoke is healthier than using a cigarette because the smoke is filtered before being inhaled has also elevated the demand for smoking accessories. The market's expansion has also been aided by the simple accessibility of water pipe products in both online and offline sales channels like specialty shops, bars & cafes, convenience stores, and others.



Easy Availability of Smoking Accessories on Online Channels



The companies that manufacture smoking accessories have an online presence where customers can access information about product launches, features, demos, prices, and other necessary details. Due to the variety of product options and price comparisons offered by online retailers, there is an increase in the number of consumers shopping online. Due to the absence of any expenditure for physical stores, this is advantageous for retailers.

Online shopping is becoming more and more popular because it allows customers to read reviews left by other customers, compare different stores and products, and check product prices from various sellers. As a result, the market for smoking accessories is expanding due to an increase in online sales channels.

For instance, Chongz is a UK-based company that offers the smoking accessories such as grinders, pipes, cigarette cases, lighters, tobacco pouches, etc. on its e-commerce platform. Additionally, the Jinlin (HK) Smoking Accessories Co., Ltd. is a China-based company that offers various smoking accessories such as cigarette cases, pipes, vaporizers, etc. on its e-commerce platform.



Nicotine Replacement Therapy Limits the Market Growth



Nicotine replacement therapy is a medically approved process of obtaining nicotine, except through tobacco use. It helps people stop chewing tobacco or smoking cigarettes.

By significantly reducing cravings, nicotine replacement therapies can end mental dependence on tobacco-based products. Growing public awareness about the high rate of success of nicotine replacement therapies, including patches, lozenges, gum, and other products, is limiting the market growth for smoking accessories.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global smoking accessories market.

Bull Brand

BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP

Chongz

British American Tobacco PLC

Curved Papers, Inc.

Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd.

Imperial Brands

Republic Technologies International

Jinlin (HK) Smoking Accessories Co., Ltd.

Moondust Paper Pvt. Ltd.

Report Scope:



Smoking Accessories Market, By Type:

Tobacco Grinders

Smoking Vaporizers

Rolling Machines

Cigarette Papers

Tobacco Humidifiers

Cigarette Cases

Others

Smoking Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel:

Specialty stores

Convenience stores

Tobacco stores

Online

Smoking Accessories Market, By Region:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

The United Kingdom

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

